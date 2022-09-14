After winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys for his portrayal of washed up actor/acting teacher Gene Cousineau in HBO’s Barry, Henry Winkler returned to the awards for a third nomination for the role this year. During his time on the red carpet, Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez had Winkler read some thirsty tweets—about him. This resulted in a hilarious, but understandable, encounter when he came upon a word he’d never seen before: DILF, a.k.a. “Daddy/Dad I’d Like to Fuck.”

At the risk of infantilizing (or the opposite of that?) him, I’ve gotta say that he has the most dad response, even down to the “I’m going to keep this” as he puts the printed-out tweet in his suit jacket. The tweet appears to have been deleted, or maybe the account went private after their thirst for Winkler was broadcast, but I do wonder if they’ve explored this further into his filmography, such as the show Happy Days.

While I don’t see him like that at all, I did love seeing him flirt and fawn over Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome) on Barry. The show has continued to get better and challenge audiences in a number of ways, but I really do miss that dynamic. Those who dub him a DILF—and I—would love to see him in a romantic comedy where he can give all the daddy energy the whole movie.

Hollywood, take note.

(via Access Hollywood & Super Yaki, featured image: HBO)

