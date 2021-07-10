comScore Help, I Cannot Get Enough of These Sex and the City Memes | The Mary Sue

Help, I Cannot Get Enough of These Sex and the City Memes

A promotional image for the SATC sequel series And Just Like That has got Twitter obsessed.

Jul 10th, 2021, 3:36 pm

Whether we want it or not, the Sex and the City sequel is upon us. The iconic HBO series, which spawned two follow-up films, returns to HBO Max in the upcoming series And Just Like That, which sees Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) reunite to explore love, sex, and friendship in their 50s. Notably absent is Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, who refused to return for the series.

Filming is already underway, and HBO Max has released a promo photo of the three ladies walking down the streets of New York City. But there’s something … off about the photo. Were the three women photoshopped? Was this taken in the Uncanny Valley? According to HBO, it’s really a photo of them together, so what is it exactly that throws the image off? Is it simply the absence of sex positive icon Samantha? We couldn’t help but wonder…what is the deal with this photo?

As always, we make the mistake of turning to Twitter for answers. And while the damn bird site can’t seem to explain this image, fans have taken it on as their own Photoshop challenge. The results are pretty hilarious, as are the alternate cast member suggestions to replace Cattrall. Let’s take a look:

It’s hard to tell which will be more satisfying: the series itself or the countless memes and internet jokes that the series will unleash. Frankly, I’m showing up for all of it.

