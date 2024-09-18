‘He was just angry … and yelling’: Jason Momoa accused of mistreating the ‘Minecraft’ movie crew by a major YouTuber

The set of A Minecraft Movie might not be as cozy as you’d think, supposedly because of lead actor Jason Momoa.

A Minecraft Movie is slated to premiere in the United States on April 5, 2025. The story revolves around a group of four friends who are suddenly pulled through a portal to the Overworld, a blocky and odd world. To get home, they must master this new world and embark on a quest with an expert crafter named Steve, played by Jack Black.

The main star of the film is Jason Momoa, who plays Garret “The Garbage Man” Garrison, one of the four friends. Though he plays a pivotal role in this child-friendly movie, the set was supposedly less than welcoming due to the actor’s attitude, according to streamer Valkyrae.

Valkyrae calls out Jason Momoa for being rude on A Minecraft Movie set

Back in the day, Jason Momoa was known for his “nice guy” image. A photo of him hugging a fan during the 2018 Fan Expo goes viral almost every year, with the fan in the image stating he offered to hold her since she was in a wheelchair. Though she declined because she was “kinda heavy,” Jason Momoa insisted because he is “kinda strong.”

This was the image Jason Momoa had. Until now.

During her appearance on JasonTheWeek’s streaming show, YouTuber and streamer Valkyrae (also known as Rachell Marie Hofstetter) was asked about her worst celebrity encounter. She revealed that her worst encounter was with Jason Momoa while she was on set for A Minecraft Movie to film her cameo scene.

She recalled watching the actor mistreat and yell at the crew on set, stating he was “really mad at them.” Though she reasoned that it might be because he just filmed a very intense and emotional scene, she states she would not be working under such conditions.

I just saw him mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene, and it was a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character. I don’t know. But, I just was kind of surprised by how he treated some of the crew. He was just really mad at them, that they weren’t doing something right… He was just angry, really mad … and yelling. So, I was like, “Man, this is not a good work environment. I would not be happy working under these conditions.” Valkyrae

Jason Momoa’s past attitude scandal on Aquaman 2 set

This is not the first time Jason Momoa has been accused of having an attitude problem on set, which has caused many to question his true character.

In 2023, during the filming of Aquaman 2, a report from Variety claimed that Momoa would frequently arrive late on set and would often be intoxicated. To add the cherry on top, reports claimed he would purposely dress up like Johnny Depp. This is incredibly disrespectful to his co-star Amber Heard, who’s had some well known legal battles with Depp over domestic abuse.

According to documents from Heard’s therapist, the actress claimed Momoa constantly tried to get her fired from the film. Heard took on a smaller role in the sequel, though it is unclear if it was due to Momoa’s actions behind the scenes. A DC spokesperson attempted to debunk the allegations, stating that Momoa was professional at all times while on set.

With controversies over his attitude piling up, only time will tell how long Momoa’s good guy image will last.

