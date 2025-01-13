‘He wants his revenge now’: Trump 2028 is shut down by the internet

Trump 2028 has gone viral on social media under the assumption that Donald Trump may run for president for a third time. MAGA ally and political strategist Steve Bannon floated the controversial idea at an annual gala.

Bannon celebrated the return of Trump to the White House at the New York Young Republican Club’s gala. “Since it doesn’t actually say consecutive, that maybe we do it again in ’28?” Bannon seemingly joked. Nevertheless, his statement suggests an underlying belief that Trump can have a third term in office.

Shortly after, “Trump 2028” went viral on X. Despite Bannon’s controversial remark, many believe that Trump wouldn’t be running for another term. One X user thought that the only reason Trump ran for president one more time was because he wanted to evade jail time. They wrote, “He got away with it. He’s done. He wants his revenge now.” True to this speculation, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of felony for his hush money case in 2024. He was sentenced on January 10, 2025, but would not serve time in prison.

For all those loving the idea of Trump 2028, he’s not even on board. The only reason he wants to be there now is because he didn’t want to go to jail…..He got away with it. He’s done. He wants his revenge now. — Elisabeth D'Armiento (@thedeadlydonald) January 10, 2025

Another X user accused those supporting a third Trump term of missing the point of the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. “Those who support a constitutional amendment that would allow Trump to run for a third term don’t seem to understand why the 22nd Amendment was ratified in the first place.” The 22nd Amendment states that no person can be elected more than twice to the office of the President. It was fundamentally passed to mitigate the rise of dictatorships in the U.S. Simply put, a third presidential term for Trump is wishful thinking from his devout followers.

A Trump vs. Obama showdown

One X user suggested, “If y’all are going to run Trump 2028, we’ll run Obama 2028, and we’ll see who wins.” After all, if Trump could run for a third time, why not Obama? By the time Trump theoretically runs for reelection, he will be 82 years old. On the other hand, Obama will be significantly younger at 67 years old. Another X user joked, “MAGA folks are not prepared for this potential ass whooping.”

