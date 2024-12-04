‘He is not safe’: Trump’s personal safety is eerily predicted by Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin called incoming President Donald Trump an “intelligent person.” Despite Putin’s praise, the Russian leader voiced his concern for Trump’s safety from political enemies.

In his speech in Kazakhstan, Putin condemned the threat against Trump’s life. “By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now, either.” This criticism alludes to the assassination attempt on Trump’s life during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Putin also took this chance to chastise the US’ system for politically persecuting Trump. He believes Trump was “subjected to humiliating, unfounded legal procedures” and denounced the attacks on Trump’s family members. He called the treatment of Trump and his family “revolting” and cited that not even bandits would do such a thing in Russia. The Russian leader’s rebuke of American institutions is ironic at best. When Trump’s reelection was being discussed on Russian state television, explicit photos of the incoming First Lady were aired. Perhaps bandits don’t attack family members of political rivals in Russia, but the state media does—subtly so.

Putin’s incentive to get cozy

Putin criticized the Biden administration for allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia. Putin also alleged that the Biden administration may be “creating difficulties” for the future Trump administration. Nevertheless, Putin also believes that Trump is an “intelligent person who will find a solution” regarding the war on Ukraine.

This speech indicates that Putin has much to gain by cozying up with the incoming Trump administration. According to Al Jazeera, Ukraine’s top officials are already preparing for the worst, which is when Trump halts military aid. During Trump’s campaign trail, he promised that he’d end the Russia-Ukraine war “within 24 hours.” It’s an absurd statement that many, including Russia’s United Nations Ambassador, believe couldn’t be solved within a day. An exaggerated wording may mean an extreme solution—but Trump hasn’t spared any details.

