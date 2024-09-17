‘He does seem to be kind of obsessed’: Trump accuser Jessica Leeds on gross ‘chosen one’ comments

By now, we’re all quite familiar with Donald Trump’s long sleezy misogynist history with women. Recently, he made some pretty gross comments about Jessica Leeds, one of his accusers, and she’s got some thoughts on the subject.

Content warning: sexual harassment.

Jessica Leeds, a businesswoman, first accused Trump of sexually assaulting her back in 2016 when Trump was running for the presidency. As Salon explains, she describes Trump as being like an “octopus,” as he was grabbing everywhere on her body. As of now, she has not yet pursued legal action, though this may change in the future.

Predictably, Trump denies all allegations, instead opting for sex pest language that’s incredibly telling of his awful mindset. As we’ve talked about before, Trump made the comment, “She would not have been the chosen one,” earlier this month, implying that Leeds isn’t attractive enough to be assaulted. This heinously gross and super evil statement pretty much typifies how Trump has been for many, many years.

When Leeds first heard of this remark, she couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity, calling the remark “really bizarre.” During her press conference in front of Trump conference, Leeds said, “It’s a little spooky and a little difficult to process. He does seem to be kind of obsessed. But here I am.” No kidding!

Every time this dude opens his mouth, it feels like he creates a new definition of creepy. Statements like these really end up becoming their own huge billboard for a Kamala Harris presidency, as we can’t let a man like this into office again, ever.

