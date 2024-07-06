A Complete Guide to ‘The Penguin’ Cast and Characters

Set to continue the events of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Max’s The Penguin is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year.

Created by Lauren LeFranc for Max, the limited series boasts an impressive cast led by the versatile Colin Farrell, who will feature as the lead antagonist, Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin. Here’s the list of the rest of the cast and characters that have been confirmed so far:

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone

Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni

Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb

James Madio as Milos Grapa

Scott Cohen as Luka Falcone

Theo Rush as Julian Rossi

Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo

Mark Strong, Jared Abrahamson, Craig Walker, David H. Holmes, and François Chau are a part of the ensemble too, but their characters have been kept in the dark as things stand. Strong has appeared in another DCEU project in the past, portraying the main villain, Doctor Sivana, in the 2019 film Shazam!

While Robert Pattinson’s Batman is not credited as a part of the cast yet, speculations have been rife about his appearance in the show, as it is expected to be a precursor to the 2026 sequel, The Batman Part II.

The Penguin is set to be centered around Oswald Cobblepot’s attempts to seize control of Gotham’s underbelly, following the events of The Batman that saw Carmine Falcone get eliminated from the equation. Milioti’s Sofia Falcone is expected to emerge as Penguin’s primary rival in the show, with other primary characters either supporting or stopping him in his bid to become the city’s numero uno crime boss.

The show will have eight episodes, all written by LeFranc. The first three episodes are directed by Craig Zobel, with Helen Shaver also serving as a director on the limited series.

The Penguin arrives on Max in September 2024.

