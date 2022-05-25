Hayden Christensen Enjoyed the ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy

Hayden Christensen is heading back to the world of Star Wars for the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and in doing so, he’s reliving a lot of the prequel series—mainly because he’s finally feeling the love for those movies alongside costar Ewan McGregor. And while Christensen has talked about watching The Clone Wars and Rebels to prepare for his return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, he is now also talking about the recent sequel trilogy.

In an interview with Kakuchopurei, Christensen talked about the sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker) and how he ended up liking it a lot because he wasn’t a part of it, so he could just enjoy it as a fan. “I really enjoyed the Sequel Trilogy,” he said. “I think it was great the way that they honored this character. I really enjoyed sort of everything they’ve been up to with and it was fun for me to just go back to being a fan, and watch these stories like everybody else.”

Enjoying things as a fan

The thing about this current era of Star Wars is that many of the actors and creatives working on it are fans of the franchise, and it’s clear from interviews that Christensen does like Star Wars outside of his own involvement in the series. So, to hear him to talk about the sequels is fun, because they do have a connection to his take on Anakin Skywalker. What we learned about the sequels’ Ben Solo is that he took his grandfather’s message to heart and wanted to finish what he started.

Not knowing that Darth Vader was brought back to the light and became Anakin once more (I suppose), Kylo was on a path set out by his Skywalker blood, but much like Anakin, found the light once again and came back to being Ben, in the end. So, Christensen’s comment that it was a great way to honor the character is true, and it just feels heartwarming to know that Christensen is still able to enjoy Star Wars as a series outside of his own involvement.

But now I need to know who his favorite characters in the sequel trilogy are.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

