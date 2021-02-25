Today is Hasbro Investor Day, and the company has unveiled a slate of film and television offerings based on their popular properties. Much in the vein of D23, Hasbro is rolling out all-new content for its biggest franchises, which includes Transformers, My Little Pony, and G.I. Joe.

“Sometime between 2022 and 2023, you should see two to three movies every year from us and three to four streamed shows,” Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said in an interview. “And then we’ll scale that as we add new IP while we’re also doing subsequent seasons of the shows that we already [created].” Make more content! Feed the beast! Retcons and reboots are far as the eye can see!

Transformers

The robots in disguise are returning to the small screen with two separate animated series. Netflix’s Transformers: BotBots is a new animated comedy series about the mischievous little Transformers robots, otherwise known as BotBots, who disguise themselves as everyday mall objects (give us an Orange Julius transformer, you cowards). The BotBots are just living at the mall, getting Steak Escape fries (I’m assuming) until a group of BotBots called “The Lost Bots” run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. The adventure series will be produced and showrun by Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt (Spider-Man, Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy).

The second untitled series will air on Nickelodeon, and follows a new species of Transformers who must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them. Described as an action comedy, the series will be executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots) and developed and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

My Little Pony

Netflix is also saddling up for My Little Pony G5, a film about a group of ponies who catch COVID-19 from 5G towers stationed in Equestria . In the new story, the pony world of Equestria has lost its magic. Friendship and Harmony have been replaced by paranoia and mistrust, and Ponies now live separated by species. Sunny—a feisty and idealistic young Earth Pony—is convinced there’s still hope for this divided world, but her slightly misguided and often hilarious efforts to change hearts and minds have led to her being branded a misfit. The film will segue into a series that follows the characters in their quest to regain their magic.

G.I. Joe

Amazon Prime is developing a live-action standalone series for G.I. Joe character Lady Jaye that will tie into the larger G.I. Joe universe. Adrianne Palicki (John Wick) played the character in the 2013 film G.I. Joe: Retaliation, but it’s unclear whether or not she will be reprising her role for the series. Erik Oleson (Carnival Row, The Man in the High Castle), will write and showrun the series.

In addition, they are also developing the spinoff film Snake Eyes, which is set to star Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in an origin story about the eponymous commando.

These announcements are exciting, but they pale in comparison to Hasbro’s other major announcement, a gender-neutral Potato Head toy that will replace Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. The announcement was made today and has already inspired countless memes, debates, and commentary.

(via A.V. Club, featured image: Hasbro)

