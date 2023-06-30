Hasbro is Releasing a Yassified Furby

The ’90s were an exciting time for entertainment and toys across the board. Today’s kids may never fully understand the appeal of Beanie Babies, Tamagotchi, etc, but now the younger folks (and even those of us who love collecting nostalgic items) will be able to experience the mix of cute and disturbing joy that was Furby toys. Hasbro is officially bringing us a new generation of Furby toys on July 15.

Yes, that’s right, the sweet-looking creatures that talk and make countless noises are back. The new generation of Furby apparently has pizza toys you can feed them with, several voice command possibilities, hundreds of phrases, and more. What more could anyone looking to collect a Furby want in their toy? You can get the upgraded Furby in coral or purple (more colors would be cool though).

Furby generations have evolved and changed style and capabilities. The first generation was released in 1998-2002. The second generation was launched in 2005-2007. The third generation was launched in 2012-2015. And the most recent generation was released in 2016-2017. There has been a range of types of Furby (with the first generation and second generation being the cutest), but the new generation is exceptionally upgraded for the times—for better or for worse, depending on your stance on this sort of yassification of a classic:

Why is Hasbro releasing another Furby after all this time? More than likely, on the 25th anniversary of its initial release, it’s all about nostalgia and the excitement people feel when something iconic makes a grand return. And how people will absolutely throw cash down for a Furby and other nostalgia relics.

(featured image: Hasbro)

