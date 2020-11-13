Harry Styles Makes History as the First Man To Grace the Cover of Vogue and Fans Love It

Being a fan of Harry Styles from his time in One Direction means that I’ve had the luxury of watching him grow from what they were trying to make him out to be in the boyband (I’ll never forget the theories about the band’s management) to the Harry Styles we know and love today.

A man who confidently enjoys pushing the boundary in regards to gender “norms” in clothing, Harry has become somewhat of a fashion icon, cohosting the 2019 Met Gala in bespoke Gucci. If any man were to grace the cover of Vogue, Harry seems an ideal pick, but even we weren’t ready for the looks he ended up serving.

no thoughts, head empty just harry styles walking in a dress looking like a princess pic.twitter.com/AXJRpMlZwV — ︎Ornella ☀️ (@hsftheaven) November 13, 2020

Harry retains an incredibly loyal fanbase and continues to grow said base through his new music and his actions. His latest message, which has been about kindness, is one that rings incredibly true today (on World Kindness Day) as well as in the general landscape of 2020 as a whole. And his fans are there to amplify that message—and today, to also weigh in on the cover.

Because … this new Vogue cover that Harry took on? It’s a whole different level of amazing.

Making history as the first man to grace the cover of the coveted magazine, Styles did it, well, in style.

Dressing up, making music, living in the moment: This is what matters to @harry_styles. Boundaries and labels? Not so much. Read the full December cover story: https://t.co/XpEzTsnQY9 pic.twitter.com/sbVeXgtZee — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 13, 2020

In the magazine interview, Styles’ fascination with clothing and the clear joy it brings him to experiment and have fun shines through.

“You can never be overdressed. There’s no such thing. The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they’re such showmen. As a kid it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Fans were excited for this Vogue moment for Harry Styles and rightfully so. We’ve been with him through so much, it’s nice to see him embrace who he is and use his music and platform to remind us all that a little bit of kindness—and winking fun—can go a long way.

fuck toxic masculinity. hello harry styles. pic.twitter.com/8Qn7V9Jxth — mace (@cuntrolharold) November 13, 2020

harry styles once said “i’ve always wanted to be one of those people who didn’t really care much about what people thought about them but i don’t think i am” pic.twitter.com/hxySqYl3oe — coly (@harryzstan) November 13, 2020

Harry Styles in Vogue as Wallpapers ✨A Thread✨ pic.twitter.com/qaCWaf359C — •Nikki Marie Photo• (@NYCNolita) November 13, 2020

Harry Styles objectively gotta be top 3 coolest people in hollywood — TA (@talter) November 13, 2020

i love u i love u i lohe u pic.twitter.com/wOpMlzp0x7 — andy (@arrystyle) November 13, 2020

It’s a beautiful day to be a fan of Harry Styles, and it’s also a wonderful time to remember Harry’s song “Treat People With Kindness.”

(image: screengrab from Harry Styles video for “Watermelon Sugar”)

