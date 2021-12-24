Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a Christmas Card showing off their cute family, and giving us a look at baby Lilibet Diana and big brother Archie

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the couple wrote. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

#PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle share adorable first photo of baby daughter Lili as they pose for 2021 Christmas card https://t.co/OP0Zje6OCq — ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 23, 2021

Baby Lili “made us a family”, say Prince Harry and Meghan. They have released a “holiday” card complete with first picture of themselves as a family of four – plus charity donation to refugees and US paid leave campaign “on your behalf”https://t.co/oO8ccBhGM1 — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) December 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, release their 2021 family Christmas card featuring the first photo of daughter Lilibet Diana: “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family” 🤎 pic.twitter.com/mlhfEMGshF — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) December 23, 2021

Lilibet Diana is precious! Archie looks so big and is a redhead! Jingle Jangle supremacy.

Obligatory “the royals are useless and should pay reparations,” but I am happy that Meghan has managed to bring their racism back into public view and accountability, and that she seems to be happy with some cute kids to boot.

(image: Dan Istitene – Pool/Getty Images)

One of the great American authors, Joan Didion, has passed away at the age of 87. (via The New York Times)

James Franco gives first interview in four years offering very flimsy explanations for his actions. (via Yahoo)

We have gotten an update on what will be happening with John Wick: Chapter 4

Boom Studios is releasing an oversized one-shot issue of Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s 25th Anniversary Special #1 celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show. (via Bleeding Cool)

A Minnesota jury found former police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stophttps://t.co/SvH5ScMnZT pic.twitter.com/nNJbjnsLZO — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) December 23, 2021

Coldplay will stop making music as a group in 2025. (via BBC)

Merry Christmas Eve to all who celebrate! What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]