Things We Saw Today: Prince Harry and Meghan Share First Look at Baby Lilibet Diana in Holiday Card

By Princess WeekesDec 24th, 2021, 5:55 pm
 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on during the pre-game ceremonies before the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a Christmas Card showing off their cute family, and giving us a look at baby Lilibet Diana and big brother Archie

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the couple wrote. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

Lilibet Diana is precious! Archie looks so big and is a redhead! Jingle Jangle supremacy.

Obligatory “the royals are useless and should pay reparations,” but I am happy that Meghan has managed to bring their racism back into public view and accountability, and that she seems to be happy with some cute kids to boot.

  • One of the great American authors, Joan Didion, has passed away at the age of 87. (via The New York Times)
  • James Franco gives first interview in four years offering very flimsy explanations for his actions. (via Yahoo)
  • We have gotten an update on what will be happening with John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Boom Studios is releasing an oversized one-shot issue of Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s 25th Anniversary Special #1 celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show. (via Bleeding Cool)

  • Coldplay will stop making music as a group in 2025. (via BBC)

Merry Christmas Eve to all who celebrate! What did you see today?

