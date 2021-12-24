Things We Saw Today: Prince Harry and Meghan Share First Look at Baby Lilibet Diana in Holiday Card
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a Christmas Card showing off their cute family, and giving us a look at baby Lilibet Diana and big brother Archie
“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the couple wrote. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”
#PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle share adorable first photo of baby daughter Lili as they pose for 2021 Christmas card https://t.co/OP0Zje6OCq
— ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 23, 2021
Baby Lili “made us a family”, say Prince Harry and Meghan. They have released a “holiday” card complete with first picture of themselves as a family of four – plus charity donation to refugees and US paid leave campaign “on your behalf”https://t.co/oO8ccBhGM1
— Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) December 23, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, release their 2021 family Christmas card featuring the first photo of daughter Lilibet Diana: “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family” 🤎 pic.twitter.com/mlhfEMGshF
— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) December 23, 2021
Lilibet Diana is precious! Archie looks so big and is a redhead! Jingle Jangle supremacy.
Obligatory “the royals are useless and should pay reparations,” but I am happy that Meghan has managed to bring their racism back into public view and accountability, and that she seems to be happy with some cute kids to boot.
(image: Dan Istitene – Pool/Getty Images)
- One of the great American authors, Joan Didion, has passed away at the age of 87. (via The New York Times)
- James Franco gives first interview in four years offering very flimsy explanations for his actions. (via Yahoo)
- We have gotten an update on what will be happening with John Wick: Chapter 4
- Boom Studios is releasing an oversized one-shot issue of Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s 25th Anniversary Special #1 celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show. (via Bleeding Cool)
-
A Minnesota jury found former police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stophttps://t.co/SvH5ScMnZT pic.twitter.com/nNJbjnsLZO
— Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) December 23, 2021
- Coldplay will stop making music as a group in 2025. (via BBC)
Merry Christmas Eve to all who celebrate! What did you see today?
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]