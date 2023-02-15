Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross Is WHAT Now in the MCU?

There are things in this world that I feel like people know about me on the internet. Like, you know that Harrison Ford is the love of my life and that he’s been just that since I saw Air Force One in theaters as a kid. So why, then, did no one tell me that his MCU Character of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross will also be the president of the United States? No one thought to tag me?!

Marvel’s Kevin Feige talked about the upcoming fourth Captain America movie, titled Captain America: New World Order, and said the following: “We’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America & the president of the U.S. in a way that is just incredible.”

It was part of a larger quote in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that breaks down the upcoming Marvel project slate as well as what we can expect from New World Order:

“We start filming relatively soon. I’m sure anyone you’ve ever talked with about Harrison Ford says this, but it’s unbelievable that we get to meet and talk with him and that he’s embracing this role. He’s tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger. There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible. This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens. I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It’s like, I can cross that off the wishlist.”

Kevin Feige is so real for geeking out over Harrison Ford

As someone who has a whole podcast dedicated to the work of Harrison Ford, I love that Kevin Feige seems to have a love for Ford that might rival my own. Probably not—I love him very much—but it’s nice to see Feige sort of geeking out about getting to work with Ford. I really appreciate how jealous he was that Jon Favreau got to work with him but that he didn’t get to.

Ross becoming president comes from the comics (along with him being the Red Hulk, which fans do want to see), but I’m just happy that everyone over at Marvel seems incredibly excited about Ford taking over for the late William Hurt. And while I was already happy about the casting, I’m very excited that we get to add to the presidential cinematic universe of Harrison Ford.

That doesn’t mean you’re all off the hook for not telling me. Why did I have to see it randomly online? I am very loud about this!

