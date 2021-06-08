I have been in love with Harrison Ford since I was five years old and first went to see Air Force One with my parents because they could not get someone to watch me. I came out of the movie talking about the president and when my older brother realized my new obsession, he showed me Star Wars and the Indiana Jones franchise, furthering my love and setting me down my life’s path. Now, 24 years later, I’m still screaming at an image of Harrison Ford in his Indiana Jones costume.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently filming with director James Mangold. We don’t know much about the movie yet beyond the confirmed cast, which includes splashy names like Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge alongside Ford. (We know at least that we will likely never have to see accused abuser Shia LaBoeuf as Indy’s son “Mutt” again.) While I was excited about the prospect of more Indiana Jones, it was glimpsing new pictures of Harrison Ford back in the leather jacket and hat that really made me tear up.

Now that we have our first look at Ford back in costume, he is also showing us all how to properly wear a mask! IT GOES OVER THE NOSE.

INDIANA JONES AND THE RESPECTFUL OBSERVANCE OF MASK ETIQUETTE pic.twitter.com/meZKK8eQgS — Abe Goldfarb (@AbeGoldfarb) June 8, 2021

Indiana Jones would wear his mask properly and tell people to believe in science. I can feel It in my bones.

Others went on to share their excitement for the movie.

INDY IS BACK https://t.co/r3M8uCU3dS — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 7, 2021

Just realised I’m the same age Harrison Ford was when he first played Indy. So I’m assuming that whatever I’m wearing now, I’ll still be wearing when I’m 78, too. https://t.co/cu18Heanvu — Adrian Hieatt (@adrianhieatt) June 7, 2021

Finding a look SO iconic that you wear it for 80 years is my life goal. https://t.co/OKcuvEjtAl — AJ LoCascio 🦕 (@AJLoCascio) June 7, 2021

Harrison Ford is back in his Indiana Jones costume and all is right in the world. https://t.co/dFhoVgZAkS — Timothy Dowling (@TimothyDowling) June 7, 2021

My favorite comment about this picture going around on Twitter is probably the guy who complained about “identity politics” and how he didn’t want any of that in Indiana Jones 5. You know, a franchise where Marion Ravenwood holds her own and Indiana Jones proudly talks about how much he hates Nazis and punches them. Frequently. (Do these people watch the movies or do they just see Harrison Ford running to avoid a bolder and think “that’s fun! No identity politics here!”???)

While there were a lot of people making fun of Harrison Ford’s age (as if he couldn’t still take you) and complaining about not needing this movie, I’m can’t wait to see what’s coming our way with Indiana Jones 5. This franchise has always been Ford’s and if they want to continue to it after he’s done, there needs to be a send-off that isn’t Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. And with a cast that includes Waller-Bridge, Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbrook, and, of course, Harrison Ford, we’re in for a treat.

(image: Lucasfilm)

