To Celebrate The Umbrella Academy Season 2, Here Are the Hargreeves Siblings as TikToks

The Hargreeves siblings are coming back, and sooner than we could have hoped for! Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is a fun show filled with characters we probably love a bit too much (or at least, that’s my case), and thus, seeing the announcement for season two has brought a renewed sense of happiness into my life.

Now, season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on July 31st, and to share the news, the Hargreeves siblings took to doing what they do best: dancing around the house to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres July 31 pic.twitter.com/sHU5uLOPjO — Netflix (@netflix) May 18, 2020

Clearly filmed in their own homes because of the current situation (gotta love their on-the-toes thinking for their characters), the video is very much why we love The Umbrella Academy and these characters. So, to celebrate the return of the Hargreeves siblings, let’s have some fun with TikToks that personify the seven adopted children of Reginald Hargreeves.

Number One

Luther Hargreeves coming down from space to deal with all his family drama.

Number Two

Diego Hargreeves loves to be the brother who’s ready to fight everyone, so … he would be the dog who is willingly trying to kill the cat.

Number Three

Allison Hargreeves having to deal with her siblings at any given moment.

Number Four

Klaus Hargreeves is a hard character to unpack, but he is my sweet baby. I love him with my whole heart, and I would die for him—hence he’s just a cute puppy that needs all my love and attention.

Number Five

Some siblings just disappear, and you have no idea where they went, and suddenly, they’re back in your life. That’s The Boy. So, here he is, jumping back into the life of his siblings.

Number Six

What we know about Ben Hargreeves is that he was reluctant about using his powers. In the first episode, he says, “I didn’t sign up for this,” and it carries on with him, even when he gets older, until he passes away.

Number Seven

Vanya Hargreeves writing her novel and sharing her “unpowerful” life story against her family’s wishes like …

And oddly, this is Luther and Diego at any given moment.

I also assume that this is what it was like growing up a Hargreeves.

I can’t wait to see what season two of The Umbrella Academy holds for us, and even if it’s just more dancing around to Tiffany, I’d be down for it.

(image: Netflix)

