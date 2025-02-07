‘Hardest thing I’ve seen’: This high fashion ‘Arcane’ video is going viral for the right reasons

TikTok is a free platform, but content creator Wisdom Kaye (@wisdm8) makes the social media platform feel “premium.” Even Netflix would be floored by Wisdom’s self-styled high fashion outfits, which he compiles thematically on TikTok.

Recently, the social media fashion mogul decided to lean in to his followers’ request to “style the characters from Arcane in high fashion.” Arcane, which released its second season late in 2024, ripped hearts and made tears flow. Although Wisdom admits that he hasn’t played League of Legends or watched Arcane before, he decided to binge-watch the series before jumping into the challenge. In the clip, Wisdom claims, “Trauma. You want me to style trauma.” Despite his complaints, Wisdom proceeded to dress up as several main characters in the show. It goes without saying that the short video was ambitious, but every outfit exceeded expectations. Each showcase was thoughtfully tuned to the character Wisdom took inspiration from.

Arcane, but high fashion pic.twitter.com/gCnGNuL3lH — Wisdom Kaye (@modsiwW) February 4, 2025

Even Heimerdinger, a non-human character, was included. Arguably, this rendition can and will embarrassingly outdress most of the people you know.

Riot, take notes!

Unsurprisingly, Wisdom’s clip went viral on both X and TikTok. Several Arcane fans proceeded to shower him with praise. One wrote on X, “This is the hardest thing I’ve seen.” Other X users are starting to believe that they touched divinity through this short clip. Basically, the consensus is that Wisdom absolutely ate this challenge down.

Even the official Riot Games X account replied to acknowledge Wisdom’s short clip. They don’t even need to think about skin ideas for the next League of Legends patch—Wisdom gave them ideas for free. Despite all the praise, there is just one small hiccup in this video. Wisdom spelled Viktor’s name wrong, a mistake he claimed was a “massive L” on his part. Many Viktor stans were quick to notice, but most of us were too struck with Wisdom’s heavenly styling of Viktor.

(Wisdom Kaye)

For all the grit and brutality in Arcane, it was also a visual feast to watch. Perhaps the best way to honor that aspect was to turn most of the characters into models that could ideally pose for Vogue.

