Things We Saw Today: Happy Birthday Mary Shelley!

Plus Ryan Coogler, Toonami, and more!

By Chelsea Steiner Aug 30th, 2020, 6:00 pm

Mary Shelley

223 years ago today, Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born. Born to political philosopher William Godwin and feminist author Mary Wollstonecraft, she entered horror icon status with the publication of her 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. As the story goes, Shelley was summering at the Villa Diodati at Lake Geneva along with her husband Percy Bysshe Shelley, Lord Byron, and his physician John William Polidori.

However, it was an unusually rainy summer, which forced the quartet to stay indoors and amuse themselves by telling ghost stories. Lord Byron challenged the gang to each write a ghost story, and Mary Shelley’s entry was was would later become Frankenstein. It’s wild to think that one of the most iconic gothic horror novels was inspired in this fashion (#quarantinegoals), but it’s one of the many larger than life tales from the remarkable, tragic life of Mary Shelley.

Many took to social media to celebrate the gothic queen’s birthday. Here are some of our favorite tweets:

Happy Birthday you spooky inspiration! Maybe let’s change the official start date of fall to this day … or at least the official start date of Halloween festivities? What do you think?

(image: Richard Rothwell/National Portrait Gallery)

  • Everything is bad but this is very good:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.