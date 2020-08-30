Things We Saw Today: Happy Birthday Mary Shelley!

223 years ago today, Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born. Born to political philosopher William Godwin and feminist author Mary Wollstonecraft, she entered horror icon status with the publication of her 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. As the story goes, Shelley was summering at the Villa Diodati at Lake Geneva along with her husband Percy Bysshe Shelley, Lord Byron, and his physician John William Polidori.

However, it was an unusually rainy summer, which forced the quartet to stay indoors and amuse themselves by telling ghost stories. Lord Byron challenged the gang to each write a ghost story, and Mary Shelley’s entry was was would later become Frankenstein. It’s wild to think that one of the most iconic gothic horror novels was inspired in this fashion (#quarantinegoals), but it’s one of the many larger than life tales from the remarkable, tragic life of Mary Shelley.

Many took to social media to celebrate the gothic queen’s birthday. Here are some of our favorite tweets:

"Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley, born on this day in 1797 and writing about a world riven by a deadly pandemic, on what makes life worth living: https://t.co/dGuqVEBGfB — Maria Popova (@brainpicker) August 30, 2020

On her birthday, I'd just like to remind you that, beyond penning FRANKENSTEIN, Mary Shelley also kept her dead husband's calcified heart in her desk wrapped up in the pages of one of his poems. Mary Shelley is more goth than you. — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) August 30, 2020

Happy birthday to Mary Shelley who created the most relatable “monster” with her novel FRANKENSTEIN. We’ve all felt misunderstood like the monster at times & it’s more important than ever to take the lesson of that story & come together for each other rather than turn away others pic.twitter.com/HXbPMQS82c — Killer Horror Critic (@KillerfromSpace) August 30, 2020

Wow I can’t believe Mary Shelley simultaneously invented goth, himbo, and scifi what a legend — stink god (@ChaoticThey) August 30, 2020

Happy Birthday to the great Mary Shelley.

Oh that thing you did– pic.twitter.com/twmFEezQpk — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) August 30, 2020

today is mary shelley’s 223rd birthday so did y’all know that she lost her virginity on her mother’s grave — ☭ | (@roIlIingstones) August 30, 2020

Happy birthday, Mary Shelley! Born on this day in 1797 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/o1rWT5TvMx — Abigail Larson (@Abigail_Larson) August 30, 2020

“My dreams were all my own; I accounted for them to nobody; they were my refuge when annoyed – my dearest pleasure when free.”

– Mary Shelley, who was born #OTD in 1797 pic.twitter.com/T66lduztJK — Into The Forest Dark (@ElliottBlackwe3) August 30, 2020

Mary Shelley was a Virgo because of course she was — Brilee (@therazorcrest) August 30, 2020

Mary Shelley also wrote "The Last Man", an apocalyptic story of a future world devastated by a plague, leaving just one human survivor. Reviewers called it “sickening” & said Shelley had a “diseased imagination.” It was one of her favourite works. pic.twitter.com/FVFZ2tmoby — Jeanna Louise Skinner (@JeannaLStars) August 30, 2020

Happy birthday to Mary Shelley, who invented sci-fi & beat two famed Romantic poets at their game to see who could write the best horror story. She did it when she was pregnant & not yet 20. Then couldn't even get her name on her own book until the 2nd ed. 5 years later. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) August 30, 2019

Happy Birthday you spooky inspiration! Maybe let’s change the official start date of fall to this day … or at least the official start date of Halloween festivities? What do you think?

(image: Richard Rothwell/National Portrait Gallery)

Everything is bad but this is very good: A rooster wearing sandals. pic.twitter.com/dnrVomfSei — BLACK GIRLS ARE MAGIC (@indigogloves) August 30, 2020

Be the rooster wearing sandals you wish to see, Mary Suevians!

