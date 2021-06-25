Hannigram Is Back! Bryan Fuller Shared a Picture of Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen and We All Cried

Imagine you’re getting ready to go to sleep, and all of a sudden Bryan Fuller just sends out a picture of Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen hanging out together. Well, that’s what happened yesterday, and Hannibal fans are never going to recover from this.

Who needs to talk to Bryan Fuller about just randomly dropping a picture of Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen in the middle of the night? Just as we are all winding down (at least on the east coast), Bryan Fuller said “HERE IS A PIC OF HANNIGRAM, BABY” and we all screamed a bunch.

GOING OUT TO MY #FANNIBALFAMILY FOR THE #HannibalDeservesMore REWATCH – MADS AND HUGH SENDING THEIR LOVE FROM THE U.K. #FANNIBALFAMILYFOREVER pic.twitter.com/IJOSeq2dwb — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 25, 2021

Hannigram, the wonderful fandom ship name for Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter, is something that has spawned some of the most beautiful content in any fandom out there. Hannibal was show that, for someone like me who was afraid of cannibals and has still never seen Silence of the Lambs, changed the way many of us view the world of Hannibal Lecter—or more that we were ready for Will Graham and Hannibal to fall in love with each other.

But the fandom behind Hannibal took on a life all its own, and the show has lived on long past its air dates thanks to the Fannibal Family. So Bryan Fuller likes to give back to the fandom when he can and that includes pictures like this of Hannigram out in the wild together. The problem is just that he springs it on us, so we are just minding our business and suddenly there’s a new picture of Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen that people are rushing to make their phone backgrounds.

Twitter erupted, as it is wont to do, with the Fannibal Family just screeching, as we are wont to do. And can you blame us? Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy are hanging out together. We can yell!

finally some good fucking food https://t.co/4oyGfGFiX6 — lady knight⚔ (@nallamie) June 25, 2021

SERA-FUCKING-TONIN BITCH https://t.co/CcC0z86oYH — maven | MINI HIATUS 🌘🌈🍖🦋🏳️‍🌈 LOKI SPOILERS (@darkalinas) June 25, 2021

it’s never too late for a fourth season please https://t.co/bvrb8f27Fj pic.twitter.com/JJg0qyUXrh — ayeza (@ayezacnewton) June 25, 2021

So does this mean that we are getting more Hannibal? No, but that won’t stop us all from hoping and wishing that the show can come back because—let’s be honest—Hannibal was easily one of the best shows on television in the last ten years, and we miss it with our whole heart.

I’m glad that Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen are hanging out. I’m glad that Bryan Fuller decided to share the picture with us all, but can we now have another season of the show where Will and Hannibal smooch? I think it’s what we deserve after all of 2020.

