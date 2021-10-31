Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, and More Join Cast of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Now this is the kind of Halloween news we love to see: Hannah Waddingham is joining the cast of Hocus Pocus 2! The Emmy winner, best known for playing Rebecca on the smash hit series Ted Lasso, will be playing an undisclosed role in the highly anticipated sequel. Disney confirmed the sequel, and announced several new cast members on Twitter:

Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us! — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 31, 2021

Waddingham will be joined by fellow cast members Doug Jones, who will presumably be reprising his role as zombie boyfriend Billy Butcherson. Jones has had quite a career since his role in Hocus Pocus, performing in award-winning films like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water. He’s currently a series regular on Star Trek: Discovery as Saru.

Before Billy falls asleep again, I have two things to say today:

1) Happy Halloween!

2) Tune in next October 2022 to see if I wake up again!

(Official casting announcement for HOCUS POCUS 2 today on @disneyplus ).

.#hocuspocus #hocuspocus2 pic.twitter.com/CHykiTPoL1 — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) October 31, 2021

The film will follow three young girls who accidentally awaken the Sanderson sisters, and must save the town’s children from the witches. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica will be reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters. No word yet on whether or not Thora Birch and Omri Katz will be reprising their roles as Dani and Max.

Joining them will be newcomers and Veep alums Tony Hale (Arrested Development) and Sam Richardson (Detroiters), along with Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Evil Lives Here), and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be directed by Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, Dumplin’) from a script by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics, Solar Opposites). Fans were all over the casting news, with some offering picks of their own:

Dear Disney,

Please cast Jennifer Coolidge as "Mother Sanderson" in Hocus Pocus 2. It will be incredible & you won't regret it. pic.twitter.com/vGxkhra2Qy — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) October 29, 2021

Oscar campaign for Hannah Waddingham in Hocus Pocus 2 starts today — joy (@oharasemmys) October 31, 2021

HANNAH IN HOCUS POCUS 2 pic.twitter.com/Jyj0WAGTpP — dannii (@macysharry) October 31, 2021

HANNAH WADDINGHAM IN HOCUS POCUS 2??!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/vpafAPd7wx — rose 🌈 semi hiatus (@sylvieswinters) October 31, 2021

HANNAH WADDINGHAM IS GONNA BE IN HOCUS POCUS 2 pic.twitter.com/bK8RD5u7kM — kylie 138 (@gwsmcbride) October 31, 2021

Honestly would not be mad about a Jennifer Coolidge cameo. But that feeling can be applied to literally any film/series/situation. I’m obviously excited for Hocus Pocus 2, especially with this talented new cast. So go ahead, light the black flame candle. The witches are coming!

(image: Apple TV+)

