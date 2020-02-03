Things We Saw Today: The Hamilton Film Is Coming to Theaters … in 2021

Less than a week after we were reminded of the existence of a professionally filmed and edited version of the hit Pulitzer and Tony-winning musical Hamilton, we finally – FINALLY – know when we’ll be able to actually watch the “HamilFilm.”

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

That’s right! Hamilton with the full original cast in theaters in October of … 2021. Okay. Yes, that is a long way to wait but just think of it this way: this means that Disney is confident America and the world will still be around in 2021! That’s positive, right?

The fact that it’s Disney distributing this film is interesting. It’s not surprising that Disney picked this up, given their long-standing relationship with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has written songs for and appeared in various Disney films in recent years (including Star Wars) but the very fact that a major studio is releasing this filmed musical like a tentpole film is cool and unique.

Typically, filmed musicals are staples of PBS pledge drives or at best, Fathom events single showings, akin to broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera. This doesn’t sound like that. According to the release, this version of Hamilton is “a leap forward in the art of ‘live capture'” that combines “the best elements of live theater and film.” Um, okay?

I honestly don’t know what it means when Disney says this is a “wholly new way to experience Hamilton” other than there might be good editing and camera movement, but I’ll still be there opening day. I know it’s a ways off but like Aaron Burr, we’re all willing to wait for it.

