Halsey fans worry ‘She’s Going To Quit’ after 2025 ‘For My Last Trick’ tour announcement

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 03:58 am

Halsey is going on tour! The 30-year-old “You Should Be Sad” singer took to her Instagram on February 13 to announce that she will be taking her music across North America this summer, and given the title of her upcoming tour, “For My Last Trick,” fans are worried it might be her last.

Many fans took to the comments to express their concerns, including one fan who wrote, ”Wait………Is that her last tour? No way please god I’m gonna cry seriously WE NEED YOU HALSEY”

”What do you mean disappear,” another fan questioned, in regards to the last photo she shared in the carousel that reads, “For my last trick, I will disappear.”

”She’s going to quit,” another fan wrote.

”Luckily her lupus and cancer is in full remission! But with her about to get married and her directorial and writing debuts and TV and movies I think she is going to Pivot for a while. That’s my opinion but it’s leaning that direction I feel. That’s why I got VIP because I want to remember every second of that concert it will be amazing!” A fourth fan said.

Halsey shared in an Instagram post on June 5, 2024, that she had been diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life,” she stated in the post.

It’s currently unclear whether or not this will be Halsey’s last tour. The singer will be performing songs from her 2024 album, The Great Impersonator, featuring songs like “Ego,” “Dog Years,” and “Only Girl Living in LA.”

Many bands and singers will be opening for Halsey on several stops of the tour, including Evanescence, Magdalena Bay, Royel Otis, The Warning, Alemeda, Always, Del Water Gap, Sir Chloe, Hope Tala, and Flowerovlove.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Halsey’s For My Last Trick Tour on StubHub.

Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to Halsey’s “For My Last Trick” tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night on May 10 in Concord, California are being sold for $59 in the LAWN section. Click the link below to see a full list of tour dates with ticket prices.

Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour Schedule

Halsey is kicking off her “For My Last Trick” Tour on May 10 in Concord, California. She will be hitting several different cities throughout summer 2025 and will be wrapping up on July 6 in Highland, California. See below for the full tour schedule.

DateCityTickets
May 10Concord, CABuy Now
May 12Phoenix, AZBuy Now
May 14Hollywood, CABuy Now
May 17Dallas, TXBuy Now
May 18Durant, OKBuy Now
May 19Rogers, ARBuy Now
May 21Nashville, TNBuy Now
May 22Alpharetta, GABuy Now
May 24Tampa, FLBuy Now
May 25Hollywood, FLBuy Now
May 28Charlotte, NCBuy Now
May 29Raleigh, NCBuy Now
May 31Bristow, VABuy Now
June 1Wantagh, NYBuy Now
June 3Mansfield, MABuy Now
June 4Bangor, MEBuy Now
June 6Holmdel, NJBuy Now
June 7Camden, NJBuy Now
June 8Uncasville, CTBuy Now
June 10Toronto, ON, CABuy Now
June 11Clarkston, MIBuy Now
June 13Cuyahoga Falls, OHBuy Now
June 14Burgettstown, PABuy Now
June 17Chicago, ILBuy Now
June 18Maryland Heights, MOBuy Now
June 20Somerset, WIBuy Now
June 22Morrison, COBuy Now
June 24West Valley City, UTBuy Now
June 26Ridgefield, WABuy Now
June 28Auburn, WABuy Now
July 5Lincoln, CABuy Now
July 6Highland, CABuy Now
