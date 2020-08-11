Things We Saw Today: Halo Infinite Delayed Until 2021

Microsoft has shared that the latest installment in their hit series Halo will be delayed until 2021, due to everything happening because of the pandemic.
The statement from Chris Lee, studio head for Halo Infinite, reads as follows:
“We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision, The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.”
I think that just like in any industry, people matter more than the product. Yes, it is a bummer to wait for a new game, but I’d rather support a game that supports its employees. Better to wait for something really excellent than to rush for mediocrity.
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos to produce Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s bestselling horror-thriller novel, Mexican Gothic. (via Deadline)
- In the six days that Cherokee County schools have been in session, they have had to put 826 students to quarantine. (via AJC)
- Mulan may be coming out on VOD for us in the states, but it will be playing in Chinese theaters although the date has not been set yet. (via Comicbook)
- Uber and Lyft are now legally required to stop calling their employees “independent contractors.” (via HuffPo)
#MapleworthMurdersMondays have arrived!!
- Rocky Horror Picture Show ended up being a perfect quartine movie. (via SyFy)
