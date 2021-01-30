Now that the Trump era has ended in disgrace and villainy, many have wondered what awaits the members of his administration. Will it be corruption charges, a Dancing With the Stars gig, or a stay at Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane? Well, if you’re Louise Linton, the next obvious step is to pour your husband’s millions into a cinematic vanity project.

Linton, the third wife of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, made headlines during her husband’s tenure as a wealthy socialite with the self-awareness of Marie Antoinette and the people skills of Cruella de Vil. Linton is perhaps best remembered for the image below, where she and Mnuchin hold a sheet of money while looking like Bond villains.

Steve Mnuchin’s third wife, actress Louise Linton, made a movie “financed by family and friends” filled with indescribable violence about a bisexual sociopath who eats a man’s testicles. Mnuchin says, “I watched Louise create this film. I’m proud of her”. Sounds about right. pic.twitter.com/67lOPlxFer — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 30, 2021

In addition to playing a caricature of a wealthy woman, Linton is also known for her white savior 2016 memoir, “In Congo’s Shadow: One Girl’s Perilous Journey to the Heart of Africa.” The book is supposedly based on her time volunteering in Zambia, but was pulled from shelves after accusations of falsehoods and offensive content.

Now, Linton is prepping her second act by writing, directing, producing, and starring in a Me You Madness, where she plays “a materialistic, narcissistic, self-absorbed, raging misanthrope” who is “addicted to a variety of things — mainly cocaine, champagne, excessive exercise, expensive shoes and indescribable violence.”

The YouTube synopsis for the film reads, “Me You Madness tells the deliciously wicked tale about a beautiful, ruthlessly ambitious, intelligent, and successful businesswoman, Catherine Black (Louise Linton). She lives a life of luxury having an architectural dream house in Malibu, exclusive designer fashions, fast cars, and exquisite jewelry. She has no need for a man except to satisfy her natural serial killer instinct, literally. When Tyler (Ed Westwick), a petty thief, responds to her online roommate ad, he thinks he’s struck gold. He has no idea that after a night of partying and passion, he is really just on her menu to be her next victim until real romance gets in the way.”

Yikes. Linton, a B-movie actress who has appeared in a handful of horror films, stars alongside accused rapist Ed Westwick, who is best known for playing sociopathic rich boy Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl. But the accusations didn’t matter to Linton, who remarked, “I’ve been through my own reputational challenges, as you know, and I would never want to not hire someone I think is talented because he had been accused of something, … He was perfect for the role.”

Mnuchin (who produced Suicide Squad) helped fund the film along with “friends and family” at STX Films. He told the New York Times, “I watched Louise create this film from first draft to final edit. I’m proud of her drive, tenacity, and spirit. The movie is highly entertaining and very good fun.”

So according to Mnuchin, spending millions on his wife’s pet project is fine but giving the American people $1,200 stimulus checks meant to last a year is just fine. What a fiscal genius.

This film looks like a complete mess, and while it may become a cult “so bad it’s good” film, it’s hard to overlook the heinous behavior of both Linton and Westwick. At least we know what film is going to sweep the Razzies next year. Oof magoof.

(via New York Times, featured image: Jessica Perez/Stormchaser Films)

