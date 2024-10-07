‘Gyeongseong Creature’ season 2 ending explained

Everyone’s favorite K-drama, Gyeongseong Creature, returned for a second season on September 27, leaving several questions unanswered and a major character’s future uncertain. Here’s what happened at the end of the second season.

What happened in Gyeongseong Creature season 2’s ending

At the beginning of the season 2 finale, Chae-ok (Han Soo-hee) is seen crawling out of a car following a grisly-looking accident. Following her escape from the scene, she runs into Seung-jo (Bae Hyun-sung), who tells her about his murderous past, which involves hunting and killing. Chae-ok proceeds to make him aware of Lady Madea’s designs, explaining to him how his adoptive mother is using him. Amid this revelation, Seung-jo nonchalantly admits that he is aware of how his actual mother, Akiko, died.

Seung-jo continues explaining himself, maintaining that he has always looked out for Ho-jae’s (Park Seo-joon) best interests. Meanwhile, it is revealed that Noh Ji-Su had been standing close to the pair all this while with a gun in her hand, and she shoots Seung-jo in one eye despite Chae-ok’s disapproval.

Chae-ok and Noh Ji-Su then flee the scene, with the former telling Noh to save herself by finding a spot far away from their current location. Parallel to these incidents, Ho-jae and Captain are locked in an intense fight, with flashbacks of Kwon-yong Gil pleading to Madea about sparing Ho-jae’s life playing simultaneously.

Ho-jae manages to reach Madea, who in turn gives him a choice between saving one of four people: Chae-ok, who has been captured in the same building in which they are present, a hospitalized Kwon-yong Gil, and child Number 71, whose whereabouts are unknown, and his detective friend Myung-jun. Ho-jae surprises Madea by choosing his friends first, deciding to go for his love in the end, as he trusts Chae-ok to be able to fend for herself until he arrives.

Chae-ok is seen delaying her death by keeping the attackers at bay, saving herself from drowning until help arrives. Ho-jae is able to save his friends from the nitrogen-filled chamber, while Seung-jo confronts Madea about the revelation Chae-ok had made to him earlier. When Madea admits to using him solely for her experiments without any emotions involved, Seung-jo stabs her with his tentacles and leaves her to perish in the nitrogen-filled room.

Chae-ok mountw a brave fight for a while before drowning in the freezing water tank. She stops breathing, and the Captain prepares to leave with the Najin parasite, which exits her body. However, Ho-jae makes a timely entrance and saves the day, eliminating all the Kuroko soldiers before breaking the tank open by punching it repeatedly and rescuing Chae-ok.

At the very end, Chae-ok is seen leading an ordinary life, with her memory completely wiped out. She doesn’t remember who Ho-jae is, but is still seen donning a bracelet from 1945. She is seen walking down a street in Seoul while a voiceover plays in the background. In a dramatic turn of events, she notices Ho-jae, and they stare at each other for a while and exchange smiles, as the voiceover concludes with “And we will be together again.”

