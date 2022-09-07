Season 4 of FX’s vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows has come and gone, and with it comes the realization, for Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo de la Cruz, that nothing changes in the vampire residence in Staten Island. Throughout the season, he had to put up with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) looking for a wife and then going on to steal the first boyfriend that Guillermo actually liked for himself. It has been a messy journey and one that hasn’t been easy for Guillermo, and we see it all come to a head in the season finale.

Guillermo has constantly put up with the antics of the vampires. He protected them with his Van Helsing bloodline, and in this season, he even opened up to his family and came out to them (but also told them about his desire to be a vampire before having Natasia Demetriou’s Nadja erase it from their memory). But he has still been loyal to them, and the last episode showed us Guillermo at his wits’ end.

**Spoilers for season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows lies ahead.**

(FX)

Guillermo has put up with Nandor’s nonsense, taken care of the house, and struggled to get what he wants from season 1 on, and now, by the end of season 4, he’s clearly fed up. The minute that Colin Robinson comes back and the finances are back in order so that the house can be fixed, Guillermo quickly realizes that they’re all right back where they started and stuck in the never-ending cycle that is living in Staten Island.

The vampires don’t see a problem with wasting thousands of years reading or doing whatever they feel like doing, but Guillermo doesn’t have that luxury, and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to turn him any time soon, so he goes to the one friend he thinks he can count on: Derek. Derek, who works the night shift at the gas station and was accidentally turned into a vampire, is working, and the last few moments of the episode are just Guillermo offering him money to turn him.

A vampire’s life for Guillermo

From the start of the show, we knew Guillermo wanted to be a vampire. It’s the familiar’s curse. They want to be turned, and the vampires don’t want to turn them because then they won’t have a familiar, and thus, the cycle continues. But Guillermo wasn’t taking no for an answer, and the minute he realized that nothing was ever going to change at the house, he made his decision.

Now, we don’t know whether or not Derek is going to make Guillermo a vampire or what is going to happen in season 5, but it did leave us on quite the cliffhanger, just as season 3 had done previously. Will Nandor and Guillermo work through their issues together? Will Guillermo get to find the happiness he deserves? That’s all up in the air, and we’ll just have to wait and see if he’s a human or a vampire/Van Helsing hybrid by the time season 5 rolls around.

(featured image: FX)

