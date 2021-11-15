Still on the Hunt for an Xbox Series X? Gucci’s Got You Covered for $10,000???

With consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X feeling like urban legends in gaming, the holiday season is going to make the search even more stressful – assuming you even bother trying (though it might get better in 2022). We’re at a point where there are pages dedicated to helping you attempt to track one of these consoles down, or you can do it the old fashion way and pay WAY too much money from that person selling it for quadruple the price (please don’t).

However, a potential solution has come if you’re aiming to get an Xbox Series X.

Hello, and welcome to Xbox by Gucci.

Are you serious right now?

Oh yes, Gucci is, in fact, releasing a limited edition Xbox Series X. The console is so limited that there will only be 100 available, and I’m unclear if those are better or worse odds than where we’re currently sitting in console availability. According to Kotaku, this stylish(?) new Xbox will be sold at some of Gucci’s “highest-profile brick-and-mortar stores.” This includes the Wooster Street outpost in Manhattan, Gucci Circolo in Milan, and the Shibuya location in Tokyo.

I know I’m reporting this fairly last minute since sales begin this Wednesday, November 17th, but you’ll be able to get together $10,000 in two days, right?

Wait, HOW MUCH?!

Because why try and find an Xbox Series X for $500 when you can get a limited edition, Gucci brand console for $10,000?

Okay, in all seriousness, I’m not at all opposed to varients of consoles where we get a unique design, but typically that refers to like a Kingdom Hearts or God of War edition that isn’t, you know, ten thousand dollars? Or even a singular thousand? I mean, wasn’t the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle the same price as the Switch itself? Or was it $50 more because of the game?

Either way, my point is, none of these special edition consoles were the price of a car.

What does the Gucci Xbox even come with?

Honestly? It comes with what you’d expect a console to come with, though I suppose they get bonus points for offering two controllers instead of just one. You also get a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but for some reason, the website doesn’t say how many months that includes. For 10K, I’d hope for a subscription that took me into the next interaction of Xbox, but we all know that hefty price tag is because of the Gucci name on the box, the controllers, and the bag.

Yes, there’s a bag involved, and it’s… hilariously bad if I’m being honest.

This is the back of the bag.

What am I even looking at?

I’m not gonna pretend like I know the first thing about Gucci, but I do love me a good bag, and slapping on neon XBOX and GOOD GAME lettering in some attempt to make it relate to the product makes this collaboration look like an afterthought. When I first saw it, I thought it was a removable label, like when you have a clear size sticker on your T-shirt. It’s literally just a Gucci bag with XBOX stamped on it. Were there just 100 bags in the Gucci warehouse that someone brought out before stamping XBOX in the center of them?

The console, at least, has a bit of thought put into it, along with the two controllers, but certainly not enough to make me think about spending multiple months’ worth of mortgage on it.

On the plus side? The descriptions for Gucci’s Xbox Series X are delightful to read. I’d definitely recommend going to the website to read about the combination of fashion and gaming and how it’s an evolution. “An evolution of the original Gucci Rhombi design from the ’30s, the GG pattern becomes a wordplay—not only representing Guccio Gucci’s initials but also the gaming phrase Good Game.”

What a way to spend 20 years of Xbox, huh?

(Image: Xbox/Gucci)

