Gritty Is Now Also the Mascot of the 2020 Election

This is sacrilegious of me. I’m from Pittsburgh, but I will bow down to my overlord: Gritty.

As many turned towards Pennsylvania to watch as the state went from red to blue as ballots were counted, we realized that we had to thank the one person who was responsible for this, and that person is definitely Gritty. (Really, it’s been hard work over the past four years by organizers on the ground, and we owe them so much, not just in Pennsylvania but around the country—Georgia in particular comes to mind. But these Gritty jokes are exactly the outlet we need right now.)

While Philadelphia is currently a mix of Trump people trying to take to the city to fight the results and people wanting every vote to be counted, there is … a lot of Gritty content out there—mainly just like vibing in the middle of some people dressed like mailboxes and ballot boxes.

On the ground outside of the Convention Center – video speaks louder than anything I could type. pic.twitter.com/VXo59SEGlA — jason n. peters (@JPeters2100) November 6, 2020

Like, there is also a T-Rex somewhere in that crowd. This is just pure beautiful nonsense, and I am fully ready to just give it up for Gritty. I don’t know how, but I’m sure he did this.

We’re ready and we’re willing to give ourselves over to Gritty.

if biden wins pennsylvania, he gets to fuck gritty — bring on the dancing horses (@inthefade) November 5, 2020

Let Gritty Hold The Inauguration Bible — Mark Lisanti (@marklisanti) November 6, 2020

*Captain America tightens his shield strap and stands, barely, once again* In his earpiece: “On your left.” *an orange sparkly circle opens behind him, glittery and effulgent* *Gritty steps through, hairfur matted with blood and Cheez Whiz, munching on a soft pretzel* https://t.co/nuw8bso7ub — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 6, 2020

Gritty did that — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 6, 2020

If PA flips first Gritty should be allowed to drag Trump from the whitehouse and kick his ass live on national television. — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) November 6, 2020

can’t believe gritty is president now but i guess that’s 2020 for you — amy (@arb) November 6, 2020

GRITTY FOR TREASURY — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 6, 2020

bring gritty to the white house @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/wi6dYBJdps — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2020

On the 4th day of Elections, my true love gave to me, The Commonwealth of Gritty. pic.twitter.com/rhwl2iHRB6 — Wes Burdine (@MnNiceFC) November 6, 2020

GRITTY FOR SECRETARY OF STATE — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 6, 2020

Secretary of Defense Gritty addressing the nation in 2021 (AP) pic.twitter.com/IE4KvUKvXJ — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) November 6, 2020

GOP: we’re bringing a war to philly PHILLY: [forms dance circle with multiple Gritty’s] — Justin Klugh (@justin_klugh) November 6, 2020

I RECOGNIZE ONE ORANGE PRESIDENT AND HIS NAME IS GRITTY — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) November 6, 2020

Thank you for saving us, Gritty. I knew I could count on you.

(Image: Gritty/Twitter)

