Gritty Is Now Also the Mascot of the 2020 Election

By Rachel LeishmanNov 6th, 2020, 12:17 pm

Gritty remains an icon on Twitter

This is sacrilegious of me. I’m from Pittsburgh, but I will bow down to my overlord: Gritty.

As many turned towards Pennsylvania to watch as the state went from red to blue as ballots were counted, we realized that we had to thank the one person who was responsible for this, and that person is definitely Gritty. (Really, it’s been hard work over the past four years by organizers on the ground, and we owe them so much, not just in Pennsylvania but around the country—Georgia in particular comes to mind. But these Gritty jokes are exactly the outlet we need right now.)

While Philadelphia is currently a mix of Trump people trying to take to the city to fight the results and people wanting every vote to be counted, there is … a lot of Gritty content out there—mainly just like vibing in the middle of some people dressed like mailboxes and ballot boxes.

Like, there is also a T-Rex somewhere in that crowd. This is just pure beautiful nonsense, and I am fully ready to just give it up for Gritty. I don’t know how, but I’m sure he did this.

We’re ready and we’re willing to give ourselves over to Gritty.

Thank you for saving us, Gritty. I knew I could count on you.

(Image: Gritty/Twitter)

