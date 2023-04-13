The ‘Gremlins’ Are Back in ‘Secrets of the Mogwai’

Gremlins is a classic horror comedy and a staple among ’80s horror fans. It’s hard not to find the mogwai cute, even at their most evil. And it’s been many years since we’ve seen these little creatures in action. Of course ,there’s no time like the present to revisit yet another existing franchise. The difference this time around, though, is that the reboot isn’t live-action. Instead, we’re getting a very cute animated Gremlins prequel series.

Yes, that’s right folks, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is coming soon and we have all the details.

What is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai about?

In the original Gremlins movie from 1984, Billy (Zach Galligan)’s dad visits a store in Chinatown, where shopkeeper Mr. Wing (Keye Luke) convinces him to buy a mogwai to give to Billy on Christmas. Billy fails to follow the very specific instructions about caring for his new pet, and gremlins ensue. Max (almost-formerly-HBO Max) describes Secrets of the Mogwai as follows:

GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

It’ll be interesting to see Sam as a child and learn what he came to understand about Gizmo, not to mention how their relationship was shaped from the beginning.

Is there a trailer for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai?

Yes! The animation style is a little cutesy, but it may just take some getting used to.

Does Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai have a release date?

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai was originally going to come out in 2022, but delays pushed it back to May 23, 2023—which is also the day that HBO Max becomes Max. The series will also air on Cartoon Network as part of their nighttime programming. Keep your eyes peeled!

Who’s in the voice cast for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai?

The voice cast is actually diverse and doesn’t have white actors voicing Asian characters. The showrunner for Secrets of the Mogwai is Tze Chun, a Chinese American artist, writer, and director whose credits include Boots Riley’s upcoming Amazon series I’m a Virgo.

Izaac Wang as Sam Wing

Ming-Na Wen as Fong Wing

B. D. Wong as Hon Wing

James Hong as Grandpa Wing

Matthew Rhys as Riley Greene

A.J. Locascio as Gizmo

Gabrielle Green as Elle

In addition to the above voice cast, Zach Galligan will be reprising his role as Billy from the original Gremlins movies.

Where can I watch the Gremlins movies?

You can thankfully watch both Gremlins (1984) and Gremlins: The New Batch (1990) by renting them on your respective app store. They’re also available to stream on HBO Max.

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]