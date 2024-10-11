Green Day’s ‘Dookie Demastered’ is an incredible trolling of the music industry

Most generations have a distinct opinion on the best era of Green Day. Maybe you’re an American Idiot era Green Day fan. Maybe you’re even a 21st Century Breakdown era Green Day fan. But the original fans are those who got into the band long before their rock opera days, back with Dookie.

Dookie released on February 1, 1994, which means it’s celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year. Usually, the music industry celebrates these kinds of things with an anniversary re-release of the album, perhaps even a remaster. Which already happened—there’s a newly released Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which takes up a whopping six vinyls between the addition of two lives sets and unreleased demos.

But Green Day was not done. On October 9, 2024, they announced another release. They announced that Dookie is being demastered.

And honestly, for as troll-y as the move is, it’s kind of brilliant.

What the hell is Dookie Demastered?

Dookie Demastered is the result of a collaboration between Green Day and Los Angeles-based art studio BRAIN, which describes itself on its homepage (brain.wtf) as “a very serious art studio.” Indeed, Dookie Demastered is very serious stuff.

Every song on Dookie is stuffed into some absolutely bizarre object, each of which is sold separately. The result is a glitchy and/or low-resolution version which is wildly unwieldy to play—perhaps even impossible, unless you have a bunch of old technology laying around your house. For example, “Basket Case” plays courtesy of a Big Mouth Billy Bass. You know, the mounted plastic fish which sang “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” that your uncle bought as a joke in 2001. And yes, the fish has been re-programmed so that his lips sync with “Basket Case.”

But wait, there’s more, because every single song belongs to a different object. “When I Come Around” can be played on a wax cylinder. “Welcome to Paradise” is on a Game Boy cartridge. “Longview” plays on a door bell. “Chump” comes out of a Teddy Ruxpin, i.e. a talking bear toy which various companies have sold since 1985. “Burnout” is on a player piano roll—everyone has a player piano at home, right?

And yes, “Pulling Teeth” will, of course, play on a tooth brush.

Dookie Demastered‘s website promises that “Dookie has been met­icu­lously mangled to fit on formats with uncom­promis­ing­ly low fidelity … The listening experience is unparalleled, sacrificing not only sonic quality, but also convenience, and occasionally entire verses.”

It’s absurd, it’s ridiculous, it’s brilliant. I’m not going to lie: the temptation to spend $79 on a Big Mouth Billy Bass which sings “Basket Case” at the press of a button is present within my consciousness. Ten-year-old me really wanted a Big Mouth Billy Bass (firm no from the parents), and ten-year-old me also really liked Green Day.

But more importantly, this is an absolutely perfect satire of the dumb machine the music industry has become.

A delightful troll of an awful industry

The music industry has always been made an effort to suck money out of a bands’ fans. That’s capitalism, baby. But as far as album releases went, the offerings were typically a standard edition and a deluxe edition. When a big anniversary rolled around, such as Dookie‘s, maybe you got an anniversary edition.

Now, Taylor Swift is releasing the same exact album on four different vinyl release, just with four different covers. Which wouldn’t bother me so much if Taylor Swift wasn’t the prime example of who’s at the top of the music industry food chain. For anyone below pop star status, making a living playing your own music has become nearly impossible—at least in the US, Canada, and Europe.

As The Guardian wrote earlier this year, the top of the music industry is making record sales, while bands going on tour are now usually operating at a loss and having to couch-surf. Touring, incidentally, used to be how bands made money after streaming crashed album sales. The reality now is that unless you’re middle- or upper-class, a career in music punishes you because it’s something you have to spend on, even if you’re playing to 2,000 people. If I seem bitter, like I have a personal bone to pick here, it’s because I do.

Green Day is certainly at the top of the industry food chain. But I truly appreciate that doing something as ridiculous as releasing “Eminus Sleepus” on an answering machine makes us all pause to think about how dumb this industry has become.

