This time last year, fans were saying goodbye to Arrow, DC’s long-running flagship series on the CW. But many of us were excited about Green Arrow and the Canaries, a planned spinoff that debuted as a backdoor pilot episode in Arrow‘s final season.

But unfortunately, the CW has decided not to pick up the series. “They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do,” said CW President Mark Pedowitz, as the series could find a second life on HBO Max. “I’ve had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved — hopefully we can pull it off.” Still, it seems unlikely as the cast contract options expired last year and have yet to be renewed.

Green Arrow and the Canaries was a female-centric spinoff series set in 2040, which follows Oliver Queen’s daughter, Mia Queen/Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara) as she teams up with the time-traveling Canaries Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). McNamara tweeted the news, saying she was “heartbroken” over the cancellation and thanked fans for their support.

With Supergirl heading into its final season and Canaries cancellation, female-driven DC series are taking a hit. But with new series like Wonder Girl on the horizon, there’s still hope that the future of the CW’s superheroine slate. And of course, there’s always HBO Max.

(via Deadline, image: Katie Yu/the CW)

RIP Michael Apted, director of Coal Miner's Daughter, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. (via Variety)

Whelp, that was a hell of a week, Mary Suevians. Stay safe out there!

