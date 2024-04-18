‘Granite Harbour’ Heads Back to Aberdeen for Season 2

BBC Scotland’s original crime drama, Granite Harbour, will return to our screens for season 2 sooner than you think. Considering it was a major hit on BBC iPlayer (season 1 accumulated 7.6 million streams in the U.K. alone), this renewal is no surprise.

Set and filmed in Aberdeen, Granite Harbour follows young, ambitious, and determined ex-Royal Military policeman Davis Lindo as a fresh recruit working for Police Scotland. Though most of his new coworkers are skeptical of his skills, his assigned partner, DS Lara “Bart” Bartlett, sees his potential and helps keep him out of too much trouble. Together, they make an odd but compelling pair, and both characters will return for Granite Harbour’s second series.

Season 2’s first episode will premiere on BBC Scotland on May 2 and later debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 3. In the U.S., the first season of Granite Harbour premiered on BritBox six months after it first premiered on BBC Scotland, so it’s likely that BritBox will feature season 2 a few months later, too.

This season, like the first, will consist of three hour-long episodes which will unravel one overarching case. As revealed by the BBC, Granite Harbour season 2 will see Lindo and Bart set out for the harbor to “investigate the origins of a new crime wave sweeping the city.” Sounds ominous enough, no? Further plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Sadly, there’s no trailer yet either, though this isn’t unusual for British shows, which tend to be marketed differently than American ones.

Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson will both return as DC Davis Lindo and DS Lara Bartlett, respectively. The BBC has yet to confirm whether Dawn Steele, Bhav Joshi, and Michelle Jeram will return to fill out the rest of Aberdeen’s leading investigative team.

(featured image: BBC)

