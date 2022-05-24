Let’s Be Honest: Gorr the God Butcher Is Hot in the Trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

If you would have told me, as a teen, that I’d think Gorr the God Butcher was hot, I would have said, “Ew no,” and then if you told me it was Christian Bale, I would have said, “Oh, okay, then yes,” and that’s exactly what happened with his appearance in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. While I get it, maybe I shouldn’t find the villain of the movie instantly attractive, it’s not my fault. It’s CHRISTIAN BALE. I grew up a Newsies kid who had a Swing Kids rising and an American Psycho Moon.

Now, again, with this design and with Bale playing him, I think Gorr was always destined to be hot. And when we see the movie, maybe that’ll change, but right now, I’m Team Whatever the Hell It Is Gorr Is Selling Me.

Twitter agrees

While there were fans complaining about how Gorr doesn’t look like his comic book counterpart (which typically is … uh … basically naked), there were plenty of other tweets out there from people who also thought Gorr was … hot.

okay I've decided gorr is hot in love and thunder pic.twitter.com/1Drg9OqOYK — logan 🚀 (@trcinspotting) May 24, 2022

And it’s not one of those things where only a few people think he’s hot.

"it doesnt look like gorr" who cares bruh its christian bale https://t.co/yFmxBCk9rK — caca (@hot_girl6969) May 24, 2022

Enough people online are talking about it.

Gorr the God Butcher looks hot ngl😳🫣 pic.twitter.com/ZIbht6FWop — JJ | saw MoM (@JANW_THE2ND) May 24, 2022

And we can’t all be wrong …

WHY IS GORR SO HOT — amy 🔪 (@diningatdorsia) May 24, 2022

And it’s a common thing with Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy …

gorr is so hot… props to guardians of the galaxy and thor movies for having the most fuckable villains — sнın (@macaroni_ball) May 24, 2022

Like look, we deserve this.

I’m gonna say it… Christian Bale as Gorr is fucking hot pic.twitter.com/Ipuh5pr0AP — ℙ𝕦𝕡𝕡𝕪 ℙ𝕖𝕪 (@babyy_pey) May 24, 2022

It’s the Christian Bale I know and love

I am a loud and proud fan of American Psycho in all its forms, but I love the Mary Harron movie, starring Bale himself, with all of my heart. And Gorr is another villain for Bale to bring to life, and I’m obsessed with this side of his career. So, having Gorr with that little head-tilt in the trailer? Perfection.

Christian Bale continues to own my ass pic.twitter.com/N5cAF24lfz — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) May 24, 2022

There’s also a lot of room to make other American Psycho jokes.

"Look at that subtle off white coloring…" https://t.co/IAGSCmN4WX — meg. 🌙 (@wondermeg_) May 24, 2022

If they wanted, they could also just remake the movie with the cast of the Marvel villains.

Can we get a remake of American Psycho except it’s Gorr and Morbius https://t.co/EmwJhvUORg — The Price of James’ing (@Chempyres) May 24, 2022

All this to say that like … it’s not surprising I think that Gorr is hot. I’m just me, after all. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters this July, but let us know in the comments how you feel about Gorr. Is he hot? Do you hate him? What’re your thoughts?

