‘Good Times’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Animated Reboot of the Classic Sitcom

Good Times is back—in animated form. Netflix has released the first trailer for its reboot of Norman Lear’s beloved sitcom classic, featuring the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown and JB Smoove.

Ranada Shepard (Born Again Virgin) is the showrunner of the Good Times reboot, which counts Steph Curry and the late Norman Lear among its executive producers. Based on the trailer, Shepard is taking full advantage of the animated format, which allows for more surreal (and salacious) gags. And since it’s on Netflix and not network television, Good Times can push more boundaries than its groundbreaking predecessor—in terms of both profanity and subject matter.

If you’re getting a Family Guy vibe from the trailer, that’s not a coincidence: Seth MacFarlane is also an executive producer on the Good Times reboot. The series is described as an “unfiltered comedy” that follows a new generation of the Evans family living in a Chicago housing project: cab driver and patriarch Reggie (JB Smoove) and his wife, professional working woman Beverly (Yvette Nicole Brown), and their kids—teenage son and aspiring artist Junior (Jay Pharoah), daughter and outspoken activist Grey (Marsai Martin), and their drug-dealing toddler Dalvin (Gerald “Slink” Johnson). The series also features Wanda Sykes, Rashida Olayiwola, and Venus DeMilo Thomas.

Good Times season 1 consists of 10 episodes, all of which premiere on Netflix on April 12.

(featured image: Netflix)

