This Candle Smells Like Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater in ‘Saltburn’ (Allegedly)

We’ve got some great news for people who are obsessed with Emerald Fennell’s scintillating new movie Saltburn. You can now buy a candle that will infuse your home with the aroma of actor Jacob Elordi’s very used bathwater … among other things. Yay?

Saltburn was released in theaters in November, but it didn’t cause a true internet kerfuffle until it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video around the holidays—just in time to traumatize unsuspecting families. Of all the shocking moments in the film (and there are so, so many to choose from!), the one scene no one can stop talking about involves Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) slurping up Felix Catton’s (Elordi) bathwater as it swirls down the tub drain. To be clear, Felix had just had a bit of private time in the tub, and Oliver climbed in after he left the room and thoroughly tongued the drain. Good to the last drop!

For many people, the mere thought of putting your mouth on a tub drain, no matter how clean it may be, causes a visceral reaction. Add in any and all bodily fluids and it’s downright nauseating. But that’s just some people—for others, the scene is titillating and thrilling. Some people even want to experience what Oliver did, on some level. Which is why we now have this candle to deal with.

(Etsy)

A resourceful Etsy shop owner from California figured out a way to capitalize on the movie’s success by creating a candle claiming to smell like “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water.” For just $26.40, your home will smell like … what, exactly?

According to the Etsy listing, this vegan soy candle is available in five scents: Apple Harvest, Cinnamon Vanilla, Clean Cotton, Sea Salt + Orchid, and White Sage + Lavender. Not to be outdone, other retailers have stepped up with their own versions of the Saltburn-inspired candles. Side Hustle Vibes offers a candle with the same premise, but their aromas are vanilla, comfort spice, and sea breeze. So basically no one can agree on what Elordi’s bathwater smells like, but it probably involves vanilla!

This isn’t the first time a celebrity or movie moment has inspired candle scents. Side Hustle Vibes also offers candles that smell like “Regina George’s Foot Cream” and “Eau de Timothée,” for example, and who could forget when Gwyneth Paltrow released a candle through Goop called “This Smells Like My Vagina”? That questionable offering is also available in a roll-on perfume, so you can reapply the scent of Gwyneth’s hoo-ha on the go.

Don’t hate the player, hate the game! Good for these resourceful sellers for cornering the bath-splooge market. Light one up and stream Saltburn again, now available on Amazon Prime Video.

(featured image: MGM)

