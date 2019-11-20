The “I’m Telling My Kids” Meme Is Taking Over, and We Welcome It

I’d like to say that I’m a meme connoisseur, and with that comes the knowledge that I have to often search out the best memes. When I saw “I’m telling my kids” memes start to pop up, I said I would wait for the best of the memes to emerge before collecting them, and honestly? I’m glad I did.

The meme is simple: You post a picture that you’d tell your kids is actually something else. It’s essentially that “Who is this? Wrong answers only” meme, except that you’re the one in charge. Filled with jokes about Baby Yoda, “Old Town Road,” ’90s classics, and the MCU, we all took to Twitter to flex our comedic wit.

My favorite? Showing my favorite couples and calling them iconic love stories. Case in point: Steve and Tony as Romeo and Juliet (respectively).

I’m tellingly my kids this is Shawn and Angela from Boy Meets World. pic.twitter.com/sonLbEsMQK — princess of power weekes (REVISIONS TIME) (@WeekesPrincess) November 19, 2019

i’m telling my kids this was the apollo 11 crew pic.twitter.com/zbIOmVwk1x — conny not connie (@constancesb1) November 14, 2019

I’m telling my kids this was Legally Blonde. pic.twitter.com/TcYAEKxXbI — Britt Knupper (@MsGeorgiaOQueef) November 19, 2019

I’m telling my kids this was Romeo and Juliet pic.twitter.com/TERBOiqk6C — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 19, 2019

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Brangelina. pic.twitter.com/dVi5mGcfTo — Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was friends pic.twitter.com/FflH6HQ4Fw — shopgirl (@FierceMajeure) November 19, 2019

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/FglUvA5f8z — pat tobin (@tastefactory) November 19, 2019

I’m telling my kids that this was Severus Snape and Lily Potter. pic.twitter.com/Du95V3Lblh — Nerdy PoC (@NerdyPoC) November 19, 2019

i’m telling my kids these were The Chainsmokers pic.twitter.com/b3mMTIAuNu — not a leslie (@kachowabunga) November 18, 2019

I’m telling my kids that this was One Direction pic.twitter.com/i1g6UYbm6l — Fascist Shrimp (@SeptimusFires) November 19, 2019

I’m telling my kids this was Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/HBK93YD24B — K (@godlysIut) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/nZlVBZ0QPi — yeah i’m emo, so what? (@ThyArtIsMemes) November 17, 2019

I’m gonna tell my kids this was shakespeare pic.twitter.com/MTb7GVYEpO — ✨ (@pastelsuburbia) November 18, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was the Santa Claus pic.twitter.com/KGCOR08yLD — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is 2017 Best Picture winner The Shape of Water pic.twitter.com/CjiPFFome4 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) November 19, 2019

im gonna tell my kids this was stan lee pic.twitter.com/KUc0ilUsXS — chai goth, a hit 2000s reality show Survivor fan (@Abid_ism) November 20, 2019

I’mma tell my kids this is baby Jesus pic.twitter.com/QawGxl7WJk — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was brokeback mountain pic.twitter.com/Mx5Hkn6Qsq — rachel tolleson (@copperinsides) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Queen & Slim pic.twitter.com/WK41si6ih7 — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 19, 2019

I’m telling my kids this was Achilles and Patroclus pic.twitter.com/2jL99EMxhK — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Amy Adams pic.twitter.com/u55D8z6K1B — Ryan Houlihan+ (@RyanHoulihan) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is avril lavigne pic.twitter.com/9jgbO179k2 — vardaan arora (@vardaanarora) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is jack and rose pic.twitter.com/Ys8hnMR3K7 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was Eminem pic.twitter.com/GVLUgjatHK — Carrie Wittmer 🐗 (@carriesnotscary) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is elon musk pic.twitter.com/iqPwzJBZV3 — yeet loaf (@ChickenAlfonso) November 17, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was beto o’rourke pic.twitter.com/xpxl5LPzpq — sierra (@genzmashfan) November 18, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Billie Eilish pic.twitter.com/e5oAArRMPY — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is a tree pic.twitter.com/Z1rvhxaHJ3 — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the bible https://t.co/Uu08Ql38JO — ziwe (@ziwe) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/Zg8ICRAOdI — Tom Lenk (@tomlenk) November 20, 2019

Have a favorite I missed? Let me know in the comments below, because honestly, this is my new favorite thing to ever happen since the dawning of Twitter.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com