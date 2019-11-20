comScore

The “I’m Telling My Kids” Meme Is Taking Over, and We Welcome It

By Rachel LeishmanNov 20th, 2019, 11:34 am

baby yoda ior something like it n the mandalorian

I’d like to say that I’m a meme connoisseur, and with that comes the knowledge that I have to often search out the best memes. When I saw “I’m telling my kids” memes start to pop up, I said I would wait for the best of the memes to emerge before collecting them, and honestly? I’m glad I did.

The meme is simple: You post a picture that you’d tell your kids is actually something else. It’s essentially that “Who is this? Wrong answers only” meme, except that you’re the one in charge. Filled with jokes about Baby Yoda, “Old Town Road,” ’90s classics, and the MCU, we all took to Twitter to flex our comedic wit.

My favorite? Showing my favorite couples and calling them iconic love stories. Case in point: Steve and Tony as Romeo and Juliet (respectively).

Have a favorite I missed? Let me know in the comments below, because honestly, this is my new favorite thing to ever happen since the dawning of Twitter.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!