You Can Rent Tony Stark’s Cabin from Avengers: Endgame and That Feels like the Perfect Place to Cry

For $800 a night, you can rent Tony Stark’s iconic cabin from Avengers: Endgame and honestly, I would do it if I could fork over that kind of cash. (That’s right, it went up nearly $500 dollars from the time that CBR wrote a piece on the cabin to when I clicked on the AirBnB listing.) Here’s the thing though, I’d totally do it. I’m saving up my pennies now.

If you’re not a fan of Tony Stark then this information is only cool because you can go stand where all the Avengers stood to say goodbye to their friend, and maybe pretend you’re at a wedding instead of a funeral. But, if you’re like me and still cry about Tony from time to time, this cabin is the perfect place to go with your feelings and remember all the heart-wrenching moments of Avengers: Endgame.

Want to stand outside where Tony Stark called in Morgan for lunch?

You can! You can stand there, looking out at the lake and cry because Tony Stark doesn’t get to see his daughter grow up. Don’t worry though, there is more pain in store for you if you rent the cabin!

Want to sit at the kitchen table where Tony Stark discovered time travel? A very real possibility! (To be fair, none of the furniture in the house is the same but still, we all have imaginations. We can pretend it is the same table and still cry while we eat our juice pops.)

This beautiful cabin isn’t small either, it has 4 bedrooms! Which means you can hang out in the room where Tony Stark heard his daughter say “I love you 3000” to him before he went off to save the world and snap his way to his own death!

Think you can escape any room in this cabin without being on the verge of tears? Wrong, even the living room isn’t safe.

That’s okay though because you can go out onto the porch, remember the good times that Tony Stark had there and then—oh wait…

I’m a masochist so this sounds like the perfect weekend getaway for me and those like me who love to think about the life Tony Stark could have had and sob about it.

Here is actual footage of me crying in the living room of this cabin:

In all seriousness, it would be a fun trip to take with your Marvel friends. You just have to have enough money to not go broke living like Tony Stark for a bit but who doesn’t want to be a genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist while on vacation?

(via CBR, image: Marvel Entertainment)

