My God, the Original Jurassic Park Cast Is Returning for Jurassic World 3!?

My crops are watered, my soul revived, I am rising because it seems as if we’re going to get a Jurassic World 3 with Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm. Fans of the original Jurassic Park trilogy can rejoice because, for the first time since the original film, we’re seeing Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum onscreen together!

At a fan screening for Battle at Big Rock, Dern revealed that she’d be returning for the Colin Trevorrow-directed film, along with Sam Neill and the already returned Jeff Goldblum. The trio became fan favorites through their characters in the original Jurassic Park. With Laura Dern bringing Ellie Sattler to our life and giving us a brilliant woman to look up to, there was so much about that first movie that we all cling to. So, the trio coming back, bringing their characters to life and reminding us of why we love these dinosaurs movies again? It’s going to be something special.

Personally, I’m so excited because Jurassic Park is one of those movies that you can return to time and time again and still find joy in it. Sure, the rest of the original trilogy gets a bad name (your mistake because The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III have their brilliant moments) but there is something about Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm coming back that brings me such a sense of relief that I can’t quite explain it.

For instance, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a movie that exists, but I personally cannot tell you about any plot point that doesn’t involve Blue, the raptor, or Ian Malcolm. Other than those two, that movie is a blur of “what in the world is going on right now?” and that’s fine by me.

And as we know, women inherit the earth. Still, there is a brilliant aura about this trio that we’ve been missing since Jurassic Park. Yes, it’s wonderful to see these characters separate from one another, but the three together? There’s nothing like it, and we haven’t seen them take on prehistoric creatures together since they first went to see this park that John Hammond created.

All that being said, this is going to be me when Alan Grant shows back up on the screen:

While the original trio would be delightful to see together, I’d also love if Kelly Malcolm (Vanessa Lee Chester) came back, with her gymnastic skills, to kick a raptor in the face.

There’s also Lex and Timmy, and it’d be nice if they came back to the legacy that their grandfather started, to try to fix this new world they must live in where dinosaurs and humans live together as one. (Thanks, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!)

Emily Carmichael has written the screenplay with Trevorrow, and it is certainly going to be interesting to see how they plan on taking back the world from the dinosaurs that now roam free. Ian Malcolm warned them throughout Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and now, they’re bringing back Grant and Sattler? Things must be getting serious.

We don’t know when the film is going to be released yet, but all I know is that I’m going to sit in a theater and cry over Ellie, Alan, and Ian together again.

(via Deadline, image: Universal Pictures)

