Here’s the Lowdown on the ‘Godzilla X Kong’ Popcorn Bucket Options

How can you possibly enjoy a monster movie without a novelty popcorn bucket? It’s impossible. This is what cinema has become, and it’s our job to accept it.

So, if you’re looking for the details on how to get your claws on the Godzilla X Kong popcorn bucket, here they are!

About Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

In Godzilla X Kong, the two monsters team up after fighting each other in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. What are they fighting, exactly? Warner Bros. describes it only as a “colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world.” Good thing they’re both giant monsters!

The film hits theaters on March 29, but both AMC and Cinemark are selling collectable popcorn buckets in advance. Here’s the catch, though: you can’t buy AMC’s bucket quite yet.

AMC Godzilla X Kong popcorn bucket specs and price

The bucket retails on AMC’s website for $26.99. In a fun twist on the concept of “a thing that holds your popcorn while you shovel it into your mouth,” the bucket is separated into two containers: one half pays homage to Godzilla with a “totem” design, and the other is dedicated to Kong. The two halves come apart, so you and your date can each enjoy your own half of the popcorn-filled Kong/Godzilla saga. How romantic!

You may not get to use the AMC bucket on opening night, though. According to the theater’s website, the bucket isn’t available until March 30.

Cinemark Godzilla X Kong popcorn bucket specs and price

If you can’t wait for AMC’s fancy, overpriced modular bucket, you can buy a Godzilla X Kong popcorn tin from Cinemark right now. It’s just a regular ol’ bucket-shaped bucket with no bells or whistles, but it does have artwork of the giant mutant besties that you can admire as you chomp. Plus, it’s only $14.99. You can also get some drink cups with Godzilla and Kong figurines that go on top.

Happy snacking!

