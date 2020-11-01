Things We Saw Today: Let’s Survive the Apocalypse in the Global Oreo Vault

As we anxiously await the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election, many of us are filled with trepidation. What if Trump refuses to concede? What if he’s re-elected?! And what will happen in the wake of the election? Will there be protests, rioting, and violence in the streets? Many Americans are wishing they could just take a nap right now and wake up whenever the election is decided.

But why hunker down at home when there is a magical place for us in a far off land? I’m talking, of course, about the Global Oreo Vault in Svalbard, Norway. Inspired by (and located just down the street from) the Global Seed Vault, the Global Oreo Vault holds a stash of Oreos in a bunker built to survive the apocalypse.

This hilarious flight of fancy was inspired by a tweet from Olivia Gordon, who idly wondered what would happen to the Oreos if an asteroid hit the planet.

I wonder who will save the oreos? https://t.co/6oC5ctLwfU — Olivia Gordon (@oliviagordn) October 3, 2020

Her query refers to Asteroid 2018 VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock that will breeze by Earth on November 2. And while the asteroid has little to no chance of hitting us, it was enough to inspire the folks at Nabisco to build their cookie bunker.

“As an added precaution, the Oreo packs are wrapped in mylar, which can withstand temperatures from -80 degrees to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and is impervious to chemical reactions, moisture and air, keeping the cookies fresh and protected for years to come,” an Oreo spokesperson said in a statement.

At least SOMEONE is prepared for the worst. In lighter Oreo-related news, we’re currently obsessed with the Twitter account Upcoming Oreos @neworeoflavors. Here are some of our favorite upcoming flavors:

he want cookie . just give him cookie . pic.twitter.com/qGe1J5v3a1 — Upcoming Oreos (@neworeoflavors) October 29, 2020

help me please . pic.twitter.com/D8UGoDkDmd — Upcoming Oreos (@neworeoflavors) October 27, 2020

the cookies taste normal they just come with wasp s suggested by @JonathanCoursey pic.twitter.com/CYMHg5DEYD — Upcoming Oreos (@neworeoflavors) October 14, 2020

dont eat , just take it in. pic.twitter.com/Z5UHrMSu6m — Upcoming Oreos (@neworeoflavors) October 30, 2020

What a delight.

Hope you’re having a stress-free Sunday, Mary Suevians!

