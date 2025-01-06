Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet’s look-a-likes had a great time at the Golden Globes

The look-a-like contests somehow got better! Well, at least my favorite of them. The Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet winners, Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell, attended the Golden Globes and it was perfect.

When the look-a-like contests began, there was a rush to get your favorite actor’s contest going. That led to half-baked ideas and not great executions of the contests themselves. But what worked about Chalamet’s was the chaos of it (and it was the first). The second one to really stand out and be iconic was Glen Powell’s.

While we’ve seen Chalamet interact with Miles Mitchell during his press tour, we didn’t get to see Powell meet Max Braunstein because he was filming The Running Man in England at the time of it. Powell’s mother, Cyndy Powell, did help crown the winner. Last night though, the two Glen Powells were finally brought together.

At the ceremony, Powell met Braunstein, took pictures, and yelled for his mom to come over and meet him again. Honestly, it was really cute how Glen Powell just kept yelling for his mom during interviews.

Timothée Chalamet has previously met Mitchell at an event for A Complete Unknown.

There wasn’t any footage of Chalamet meeting Mitchell that night but the fact that both of these men walked the carpet is so fun to me. And Braunstein wearing sunglasses just as Glen Powell did on the carpet really was the icing on the cake. All of this is just incredibly fun to me and why not celebrate it?

My favorite kind of wholesome content

I recognize that some of the contests were done just to say there was one but what made the Chalamet and Powell ones so special here in the states (the Paul Mescal one in Ireland was pretty great too) was that they were rooted in hometown love for these two. Chalamet is a New York guy and going to Washington Square park for his was kind of iconic, the same thing happened in Austin, Texas for Powell.

It wasn’t just about fans trying to get their faves attention. In both of these cases, it was about a town sharing their love for a performer. I just think that’s really fun. And what do these contests do other than bring us fun and excitement? They aren’t hurting anyone!

I’m glad that Miles Mitchell and Max Braunstein got to go to the Golden Globes. I know that Braunstein was promised a role for someone in his family in Powell’s upcoming project and that’ll be fun to see but moments like this on the red carpet are fun. Sure, it is kind of funny that these two dudes got to go to the GLOBES just for sort of looking like two nominees but that’s what makes the internet great!

We truly and honestly turned the look-a-like contests in to a THING for over two months so why not let the best of them go and celebrate a night with their celebrity twins?

