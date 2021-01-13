Things We Saw Today: Glee Cast Honored Naya Rivera on What Would Have Been Her 34th Birthday

On what would have been her birthday, several former Glee cast members took to social media to pay tribute to the late Naya Rivera, who died last year in a tragic accident, leaving behind her young son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RILEY (@msamberpriley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer)

In addition to the heartfelt tributes, Amber Riley, who played Mercedes and was a frequent duet buddy of Rivera, also set up a fundraiser in Rivera’s honor that took place in early December to carry on the actress’s legacy of charity.

“Naya had a Christmas party every year called Snixxmas, and she would raise money. She would take Josey, her son, and she would go down to Alexandria House — this was the transitional house for women and children,” Amber Riley told PEOPLE. “She would volunteer her time. She wasn’t just giving money, but she had a heart for people.”

Riley added of the fundraiser: “During a pandemic, being able to do that in her name, I know we are making her proud. And we vow to make her son proud too, and remember her legacy. That’s our goal.”

It is still so strange to believe she’s gone.

(via People, image: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

A reminder that the domestic terrorists at the capitol are among the “respectable people” class. (via The Atlantic)

Warner Bros. announced that Hogwarts Legacy, the first-ever open-world action role-playing game set in the Wizarding World, will launch in 2022. While I won’t be playing it, I am glad that the designers aren’t going to burn themselves out for it. (via SlashFilm)

There is nothing like watching AOC get on a roll. We are so lucky to have her. Her Instagram Live from last night (about an hour long in total) is worth watching in full. pic.twitter.com/99KloERb4B — Jade Budowski (@jadebudowski) January 13, 2021

It seems like the Trump/Pence divide is growing according to the New York Times: “You can either go down in history as a patriot,” Mr. Trump told him, according to two people briefed on the conversation, “or you can go down in history as a pussy.” (via NYT)

18 years ago today, I drew a little dragon and screamed a little song. Come celebrate #Trogday with the first new homepage in over 10 years.https://t.co/LLsdpZJKgG pic.twitter.com/mriRmOPJza — Strong Bad (@StrongBadActual) January 13, 2021

Wow, it is only Wednesday.

