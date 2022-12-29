Are There Actually Any Plot Holes in ‘Glass Onion’ or Were You Just Not Paying Attention?

Oh do I love reading ‘plot hole’ pieces that aren’t actually plot holes. I’m sorry to the people who wrote the pieces I’m going to be referencing in this but also I’m not sorry because what you’re calling a plot hole is actually just a plot point! If the movie itself explains it to you, then it isn’t a plot hole—you just weren’t paying attention.

With a movie like Glass Onion, there are plenty of mysteries that might have been left unsolved by you, the viewer, but after watching it more than once, you might start to see the answers to the questions that you asked after the first time. It’s the nature of a murder mystery. Plot holes come when a movie or a story ends and there are still loose ends that are not tied up or things that don’t make sense and are just glossed over. It’s your “somehow, Palpatine has returned” moment, if you will.

With Glass Onion, most of the ‘plot holes’ that I have seen talked about are all explained away easily. Here are a few so-called plotholes that Glass Onion has actually explained to you, since maybe it’s just too complicated! (Yes, that is meant to be mean because come on why do I have to explain a movie to you?!)

**Spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery lie ahead if you dare to learn what a plot hole actually is**

The Andi issue

So many of the plot holes revolve around Andi and I really need everyone to take a second to think about all of these ‘friends’ and how they function. Do you think that this group of people would notice small differences between Helen and Andi? Absolutely not. They did notice she was ‘different’ in how she reacted to things and that something was up—but that’s about it. That’s because these friends only care about how Miles and his wealth are going to benefit them.

The other popular plot hole idea with Andi is that Miles wouldn’t have invited her since he was the one who murdered her and look, it’s the one smart thing that he does do in the movie. He invites her to cover his tracks. If he had gotten away with this weekend and left without a hick-up and she was found dead without the invite, it would have looked a little suspect that she didn’t get the typical invite from him.

So he covered his tracks and did one smart thing. Which leads me to another question that people seem to have: Why did Andi send the note to the people who betrayed her? Because they were her friends and they were the people who went ahead and betrayed her for the money of their other friend. If she had the proof that would destroy them, she was giving them the chance to jump ship back to her while they still could.

Another common question is how did her death get covered up for so long when she’s that high profile? It’s almost as if Benoit Blanc says he’ll pull some strings to keep it out of the news for another week after Helen says she didn’t know she was supposed to release a statement. You know, so he could keep it hush-hush to get their plan going. There’s your answer! It’s not that complicated.

Duke’s allergy isn’t that weird

One of the theories that I personally feel….insulted by is that Duke wouldn’t die of his allergy because he should have had an EpiPen with him. First of all, no? He’s a macho man who thrives on his idea of manliness. So having an EpiPen would fully go against that idea. Second, a pineapple allergy is easy enough to avoid especially if you ask people what is in something or people know you can’t have it.

I’m allergic to berries and everyone who knows me knows that I can’t have them. If I am getting a drink or eating a dessert, I just make it clear that I have that allergy. It’s easy and I don’t carry an EpiPen because I know how to avoid it—which I am assuming Duke had gotten used to throughout the years. It isn’t outrageous that he thought he was going to be fine during a trip to his friend’s house.

Where did Ethan Hawke go?

Back to work. It’s really that simple, he just didn’t go to the island because Miles purposely said that he wanted it to just be him and his friends. He even makes a point to say that no one is there but them and well Derol. So Ethan Hawke not being there as Miles’ assistant makes sense? I don’t know why this is considered a plot hole?

Leave Serena out of this

Serena Williams has a new job and it’s to be Miles Bron’s fitness trainer. She’s there listening as Helen and Blanc check in with each other to talk about what is going on with the case and what they’ve learned. So, all Serena is hearing is what the two of them are discussing and she doesn’t know the intricate details of it nor does she seem to care.

I don’t know why the ‘plot hole’ is that she can be a witness. Because, with that logic, everyone can be a witness. Everyone at this house is in the same boat and they don’t want to tell the truth so why would they expect Serena to do it? Leave her out of this.

The obsessions with the weapons that are there

Oh my god, the weapons of this movie are not complicated and yet everyone seems to be picking apart what happened to the knife that Birdie had and the tracking of Duke’s gun when…it is laid out for us in the movie? Truly and honestly is so easy to see why both of these things happened?!

Let’s first talk about the gun: MILES LITERALLY DROPS IT. It is IN THE MOVIE. The gun is not a mystery, he literally dropped the gun used with his gloves on the ground in that room so it is pointless to figure out who shot what they thought was Andi. Because there aren’t fingerprints on it and Blanc instantly brought everyone back into the Glass Onion to figure out what was going on. So…what exactly is the issue here?!

Then there’s the knife. Birdie takes it from the kitchen when they’re all running around the dark house. Then when they all come back into the light, she has it and then doesn’t again. For some reason that seems to be a plot hole? How? She put the knife back when she realized she wasn’t in danger anymore and that’s that. It’s really that simple.

An honorable mention does go to the fact that everyone keeps wondering about things like the Mona Lisa getting loaned out (again, not a plot hole!!!) or how Miles turned the lights off (IT IS LITERALLY A TECH GENIUS’ HOME WITH ROOMS DESIGNED FOR EACH INDIVIDUAL…IT’S A SMART HOUSE?!) but those are just obvious to me!

I’m sure that there are actual plot holes in the movie if you look hard enough but oh my god, none of these are plot holes! They’re just things that happen in the movie that you weren’t paying enough attention to.

