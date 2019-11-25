Giveaway: Win a Copy of Hustlers on DVD

We love the hustle and we love Hustlers too. The film is a fun, subversive and moving story about women, friendship and taking whatever you can in a rough world that’s stacked against you.

Whether you loved Hustlers when it came out or want to see it for the first time, we have you covered and you can enter to win a copy of the BluRay combo pack of, courtesy of ThinkJam and The Mary Sue.

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter above, OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – HUSTLERS DVD GIVEAWAY” by Midnight, PST on 11/26.

PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automatically opted into our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

We’re so excited to get this feminist, sex worker-positive film out to you just in time for the holidays. And remember, if you don’t win you can still get Hustlers will be available on Digital 11/26 & 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & DVD on 12/10!

(images: Universal pictures, courtesy ThinkJam)

