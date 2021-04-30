GIVEAWAY: Win a Copy of Wilde Child by Eloisa James, Your New Favorite Historical Rom-Com

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been feeling major Bridgerton withdrawals thinking of how long it’ll be until we’ll be able to watch season 2.

Luckily, the books have been helping the worst of my impatient woes—but for those looking for another charming historical romance exuding playful vibes, Wilde Child is the perfect addition to your bookshelf. Even better, we’re hosting a truly Wilde giveaway with Avon Books, and ten lucky readers of The Mary Sue will receive a copy! Details on how to enter below.

Written by Eloisa James, Wilde Child is the latest installment of James’ Wildes of Lindow Castle series, which follows the escapades of the rambunctious, eponymous family. In Wilde Child, readers meet Lady Joan, a feisty aristocrat who finds herself embattled in mischief and intrigue everywhere she goes. But she finds herself biting off more than she can chew when she decides to run off and join a theatre troupe—spurring a handsome duke to swoop in and try to save her reputation.

He wants a prim and proper duchess, not the Wildest of the Wildes! Already notorious for the golden hair that proves her mother’s infidelity, Lady Joan can’t seem to avoid scandals, but her latest escapade may finally ruin her: she’s determined to perform the title role of a prince—in breeches, naturally. She has the perfect model for an aristocratic male in mind: Thaddeus Erskine Shaw, Viscount Greywick, a man who scorned the very idea of marrying her. Not that Joan would want such a dubious honor, of course. For years, Thaddeus has avoided the one Wilde who shakes his composure, but he’s horrified when he grasps the danger Joan’s putting herself in. Staring into her defiant eyes, he makes the grim vow that he’ll keep her safe. He strikes a bargain: after one performance, the lady must return to her father’s castle and marry one of three gentlemen whom he deems acceptable. Not including him, of course.

Talk about steamy. Wilde Child is now available at all your favorite fine book purveyors. But here’s how you can snag a giveaway copy of your own, courtesy of our friends at Avon Books:

10 winners

Entry date 4/30 – 5/10

Winners will each receive a copy of Wilde Child

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Sweepstakes – The Wilde Child”



PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automatically opted into our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

Good luck, and may the Wildes be with you!

(via Avon)

