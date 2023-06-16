‘Give Me an A’ Releases Three New Posters and a Rallying Cry For Reproductive Rights

Give Me an A, an anthology film responding to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, has released three new posters exclusively through The Mary Sue. The collection of 17 short films, which is playing in select theaters in June and will be available on video on demand on June 29, examines the overturning of Roe overturning through horror, science fiction, drama, and dark comedy.

The first poster shows a cheerleader standing over a bullhorn, which is marked with “Make some noise.”

The Mary Sue is proud to present the first of three posters for the upcoming #GiveMeAnA! Check back here later this week for more posters! pic.twitter.com/5duHITpcLg — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) June 13, 2023

The second shows three middle fingers in the shape of an A.

The Mary Sue is proud to present the second poster for #GiveMeAnA that explores 17 films created by 17 female filmmakers to recount the overturning of Roe v. Wade. #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/cFbrmJEFJ7 — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) June 14, 2023

The third and final poster shows a silhouette of a face with their mouth open. Words like “motivated,” “disillusioned,” and “our bodies, our choice” spill out.

The Mary Sue is proud to present the third poster for #GiveMeAnA that explores 17 films created by 17 female filmmakers to recount the overturning of Roe v. Wade. #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/Ez9xBXGsH5 — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) June 16, 2023

Although it hasn’t had a wide release, Give Me an A has already earned praise for its “fiery and supremely intelligent” look at the implications of overturning Roe. The trailer highlights the range of tones and thought experiments that the 17 filmmakers explore.

In one segment, a couple begins to have sex, but then put it on hold so that the woman’s lawyer can make sure the man takes on full financial responsibility for the child if the couple accidentally becomes pregnant. Other glimpses at the short films are filled with blood and body horror.

Although some skeptics might dismiss speculative works like these as fearmongering, we’re already seeing the dire results of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe one year ago. In Ohio, a doctor was punished for giving a 10-year-old rape survivor an abortion. In Idaho, lawmakers have attempted to punish those who transport people in need of abortions, calling the act “abortion trafficking.” Facebook and Google have aided police in finding and prosecuting people who seek abortion care. Abortion bans mean a lack of control over one’s body, and the loss of live-saving healthcare.

The films in Give Me an A are directed by Natasha Halevi, Meg Swertlow, Bonnie Discepolo, Danin Jacquay, Erica Mary Wright, Monica Moore-Suriyage, Sarah Kopkin, Caitlin Hargraves, Megan Rosati, Hannah Alline, Avital Ash, Mary C. Russell, Valerie Finkel, Loren Escandón, Francesca Maldonado, Kelly Nygaard, and Erika Miranda.

The cast includes Alyssa Milano, Virginia Madsen, Gina Torres, Milana Vayntrub, Jennifer Holland, Sean Gunn, Molly C. Quinn, Jason George, and Jackie Tohn.

Give Me an A is playing in select cities across the U.S., with proceeds going to local abortion-related nonprofits. You can see where it’s playing and buy tickets here.

