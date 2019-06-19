Of Course a Carrie Fisher Walk of Fame Star Should Replace Donald Trump’s

The stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are a weird game. The case used to be that you could buy one, but now, a the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce votes on who ends up with a star out of everyone who has been nominated by outside groups. There’s still a $40,000 price tag on it, but those doing the nominating usually take care of it. Some are given to our biggest stars, and to be quite honest, there’s no reason why Carrie Fisher shouldn’t have one. In fact, Carrie Fisher should have had one long before Donald Trump ever got one, but now that the West Hollywood City Council has voted to have Trump’s star removed, why not replace it with the name of the hero whose face is leading the resistance against him?

Carrie Fisher has been an icon for many of us for years. Growing up, we looked to her as a source of humor, determination, and someone who openly talked about her mental health. So now, with #AStarForCarrie trending, an important conversation about Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is happening.

There are two parts of this story. First, Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame, which is often destroyed by people who don’t like him (a lot of people tbh), is finally being removed, and second, Carrie Fisher despised him. Before she died, she’d often complain about the then-presidential candidate and shame him for his views. It was a beautiful time to be a fan of Carrie Fisher and a beautiful time on Twitter.

Since her death, many of us (myself most definitely included) have found ourselves crying as we think about the actress. I know that I often look at what is happening in the world and think about what Carrie Fisher would do, and that is something we all live with.

So to see #AStarForCarrie trending in her honor is a beautiful sight.

Had we not been on a bus we would’ve definitely signed 👍 #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/1ZNZ9TeecU — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) June 19, 2019

carrie fisher was one of the brightest stars and we didn’t deserve her. she deserves a star on the hollywood walk of fame more than anyone else ever #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/OViP4lB0bB — ellie (@daisreys) June 19, 2019

And, to make our sobs that much louder, Fisher’s space-brother Mark Hamill was behind the idea picking up steam. For years, Hamill has been talking about Fisher getting a star, and even William Shatner has crossed fandom lines to join in with him, trying to get her represented there.

Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him….)#AStarForCarrie ⭐️ https://t.co/DF53fOxshK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2019

It’s time for Carrie Fisher to be remembered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—mot only for her contributions to film and television but also for her brilliant work in literature, talking about mental health, and so much more.

(image: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—