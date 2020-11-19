The Mary Sue Holiday Gift Guide: For the Star Wars Fan

Has there ever been a pop culture franchise with more gifting options than Star Wars? Given the plethora of toys, clothes, collectibles, and home décor options available to fans, the amount of Star Wars-themed merchandise can be quite overwhelming. I mean, the Funko Pops alone would keep stockings stuffed through the next century.

With so many options to choose from, you can tailor your picks to the person you’re shopping for. Whether they’re a foodie, a builder, or a four-legged friend, you’ll find plenty of top picks that are sure to make Life Day/the holidays special.

Blue Milk, Green Bread: Gifts for Foodies

Shopping for a Star Wars-loving foodie? Luckily, there’s no shortage of appliances, tools, and cookbooks inspired by a galaxy far far away. We love the Williams Sonoma Death Star toaster, which marks your morning toast with TIE fighters. We also dig the Millennium Falcon waffle maker, because mornings were made for carbs. If you’re looking for something to take up less counter space, treat someone to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook, which offers plenty of tantalizing recipes to enjoy while we wait for Galaxy’s Edge to re-open.

Hoth Couture: Gifts for Fashionistas

You may not be able to cosplay at work (unless you work at The Mary Sue), but you can still flaunt your geek cred with these Star Wars-inspired fashions. Geeky clothing store Her Universe has no shortage of franchise-friendly apparel, but we’re partial to this Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano t-shirt dress. Adidas has a whole line of Star Wars sneakers, including a collection based on The Mandalorian. And no holiday celebration is complete without the requisite ugly Christmas sweater, like this Baby Yoda Christmas jumper.

Young Padawans: Gifts for the Little One

There’s no shortage of Star Wars for kids, but there IS some exciting new stuff just in time for the holidays. We love Preeti Chhibber’s Star Wars A Jedi You Will Be book, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. As for toys, adults and kids will be clamoring for The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel, a remote control baby Yoda plush that we’re buying for our kids/ourselves.

May the Funko Be With You: For the Funko POP Lover

If you’re stuck on what to get someone, you can’t go wrong with a Funko Pop figurine. Luckily, the brand has dozens of options, from standalone figurines like Jannah in The Rise of Skywalker to more elaborate pieces like The Child with Egg Canister Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head. So many Star Wars Funkos, so little time.

Porgs and Pups: Gifts for Critters

Whether they’re as small as a porg or as big as a bantha, our beloved pets deserve a little holiday treat of their own. We love this Buckle-Down Star Wars Porg Squeaky Plush Dog Toy and this Rebel Pilot Leash which comes with a matching collar. Even fish fans can can level up their aquariums with AT-AT ornaments.

Rando Calrissian: Offbeat Finds for Those Left on Your Shopping List

So I’m starting this new thing where I buy little gifts I like throughout the year and then decide who to give them to later. Like, I may not have a specific person in mind for this Yogibo Mandalorian Mate, but I feel like its a crowd pleaser for all ages. The same goes for the The Child Chia Pet, because we all need a little green in our life.

What Star Wars gift has caught your eye? Have we left any of your favorites off the list?

