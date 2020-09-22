Giancarlo Esposito Says That the Story of Baby Yoda Will Continue To Grow!

The Mandalorian brings me a lot of joy. I’m extremely invested in the journey of Baby Yoda and his Dadalorian Din Djarin. And there is a part of me that worries that this story will end sooner rather than later because it is so good and, with all good things, they have to come to an end. But according to Moff Gideon himself, Giancarlo Esposito, there are still plenty of stories and potential seasons in store for The Mandalorian.

First up, we probably don’t have to worry about a “Teenage Yoda situation” (or at least that’s how I’m interpreting Giancarlo Esposito’s words):

“We’re living in a universe that is huge and [that has] so much to explore. So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s going to come in Season 3 and Season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers,” he told People Magazine recently. While that means that we are probably going to see even more seasons of the show, I’m going to pretend that it also means that Baby Yoda never grows up. (He’s 50! He’s just a baby!) It sounds like they want to focus on the part of the universe they’ve built up, not zoom forward in time.

What’s particularly interesting about Esposito’s remark is that he mentioned a fourth season for the show. With season 3 already confirmed, this is the first time we’re hearing talks of a fourth, and who knows where they could go from there. This would appear to be a vote of confidence in Star Wars TV, and is further proof that the Star Wars franchise is growing in a completely new way. I’m excited about it all.

For years, we knew of Star Wars as film trilogies only. Even the standalone films like Rogue One and Solo that started to come out got scoffed at (despite being some of the best movies of the franchise) and didn’t get the same kind of marketing blitz, because the trilogies held all the focus. And, unfortunately, the sequel trilogy left many fans wanting in the end.

So Disney and the Star Wars powers that be have moved onto projects like The Mandalorian, and now with the promise of more Disney+ programming or movies outside of the trilogies, it feels like we’re traveling into a new era of Star Wars. I’d gladly sit and watch as each new season of The Mandalorian brings us further into this uncharted territory.

My ideal scenario would be that The Mandalorian serves as a flagship show, and with each new season, it gave us a jumping-off point to the next series for the platform. Like if Ahsoka Tano was actually stopping by, then she’d go on to have her own spin-off show from there and so on and so forth. This would be a fun way of introducing new characters and expanding the universe. And it would give fans even more ways of connecting all these things together while forgetting whatever it is Disney and J.J. Abrams did with Rise of Skywalker.

Whatever Disney’s larger plans are for Star Wars as a whole going forward, I’ll take more of The Mandalorian. It has become my favorite property in the franchise and if you keep Baby Yoda waddling around, you have my full attention and support.

