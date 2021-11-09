We’re only two weeks away from the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Sony has just released the final trailer for the highly anticipated reboot/sequel. However, the spoiler-averse among us ought to avoid watching it, because there are plenty of reveals within the minute-long teaser.

***SPOILER ALERT BELOW***

As many suspected, Afterlife appears to feature the return of the first film’s Big Bad, Gozer the Gozarian. There were hints before that the Sumerian God of Destruction would return (i.e. the Stay Puft Marshmallow mini-men), but this new trailer sees the return of the iconic Terror Dogs, as they chase Paul Rudd through a department store. The Terror Dogs are also known as Zuul the Gatekeeper and Vinz Clortho the Keymaster, who hunt down and possess Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver) and Louis Tully (Rick Moranis), whose ritual union brings forth the temple of Gozer.

And if that weren’t enough, the trailer opens with Ray Stantz’s voice-over from the original film, where he describes a quote from Revelations, which portends the arrival of Judgement Day. We also see flashbacks of Gozer’s arrival to New York City, as well as an outstretched arm that resembles Gozer’s (Slavitza Jovan) costuming. So yeah, it’s a safe bet to assume that Gozer is back for some revenge.

Gozer was last referenced in an end-credits scene in 2016’s Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, where Patty (Leslie Jones) hears the name “Zuul” while listening to an electronic voice phenomenon (EVP) recording. A sequel would have likely brought Gozer back, but due to the film’s mixed ratings and poor reviews, the sequel was cancelled.

It makes sense to bring back such a major villain to the series, but hopefully the film won’t revisit too many plot points from the original. There’s said to be plenty fan service in the film, which could be a blessing or a curse, depending on where you stand.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres in theaters on November 19.

