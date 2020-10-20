Get Ready for the Power Rangers Cinematic Universe

Hasbro and eOne have announced the launch of a Power Rangers cinematic universe. The company has brought on Jonathan Entwistle to create a new film franchise, along with an interconnected television series. Entwistle has previous experience with superpowered teen stores thanks to his adaptation of I Am Not Okay With This for Netflix (which was sadly canceled after one season), as well as The End of the F***ing World.

Entwistle said of his new gig, “This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success. I’m looking forward to working with the teams at eOne and Hasbro. Together, we can’t wait to share more Power Rangers with the world very soon.”

This is going to be a lot of fun!! Telling one big Rangers story across Movies and TV 💥💥 https://t.co/P7mLIN01KK — Jonathan Entwistle (@jonaent) October 20, 2020

Nick Meyer, eOne’s film president and global television president Michael Lombardo issued a statement saying, “Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property … Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them.”

This comes just 3 years after Saban and Lionsgate’s 2017 gritty reboot Power Rangers, which starred Stranger Things‘ Dacre Montgomery and Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa. The film was supposed to launch a franchise but was a critical and commercial flop. The new Power Rangers film won’t include any of the 2017 film’s cast or storylines.

Saban Brands sold the Power Ranger franchise in 2018 to Hasbro, the media and toy conglomerate behind Transformers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony and more iconic brands. Hasbro has seen massive success with the Transformers franchise, whose 6 films have grossed nearly $5 billion worldwide. They are likely hoping for the same success with Power Rangers. And why not? It’s an internationally recognized name that has maintained a passionate fanbase for decades now.

Not too shabby for a ’90s kids series made from footage from a Japanese children’s show.

It’s unclear what Entwistle’s take will be for this new incarnation of the Power Rangers. The 2017 film tried for a brooding YA vibe, but failed to connect with audiences. Will the reboot lean more on its brightly colored kid-friendly aesthetic? Given Entwistle’s previous works, he may be taking a more mature and nuanced approach to the franchise.

What do you think of a Power Rangers cinematic universe? As long as they include Amy Jo Johnson, I’ll be satisfied.

(via Variety, featured image: Saban Brands)

